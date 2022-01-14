Boris Johnson makes an announcement: the Prime Minister will be ‘unlikely to be seen in public for the entire WEEK’ after a close family member contracts covid.

After a close family member tested positive for covid, BORIS Johnson is unlikely to be seen in public for at least a week.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson announced his period of isolation, but refused to say which member of his family had become ill.

“The PM is following guidance to do daily tests and limit contact with others,” according to a spokesman for Mr Johnson.

The positive test occurred on Wednesday, so the PM will stick to this advice until Tuesday of next week.

“He’s reducing contact in accordance with the advice.”

He’ll be working from No 10, doing daily tests and limiting contact with others both outside and inside the building, as well as conducting meetings online.”

When asked if this meant Johnson wouldn’t be seen for the next week, the spokesman said: “You wouldn’t expect the prime minister to go outside of the guidance, which is to limit close contact as much as possible and to work from home as much as possible.”

However, this does not rule out the possibility of him giving interviews to the media.”

Millions of Britons have been stuck nursing Omicron in recent weeks, so they’ve been stocking up on paracetamol and ibuprofen.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics report, it has resulted in shelf shortages in some areas.

According to data collected up to January 10, around 30% of shops in the UK have low or no paracetamol supplies.

And about 30% of people are out of ibuprofen or don’t have any.

“People are having boosters, which probably means there will be an increase in people taking this product, then you have colds, flus, and Covid,” Professor Richard Wilding told the Mirror.

“Supply needs to catch up and work with that… the new normal for supply chains, unfortunately, is a great deal of volatility and challenges.”

“As a result, products like this are more likely to be disrupted.”

RESEARCHERS SAY THEY HAVE FOUND A GENE THAT DOUBLES THE RISK OF SERIOUS COVID INFECTION.

According to a team from Poland, a specific gene is the most important factor in determining severe Covid risk, after age, weight, and gender.

According to the researchers, the gene is present in around 14% of Poles, 9% of Europeans, and 27% of Indians.

Experts believe the findings could be used to identify patients who require more immediate medical attention if the study comes to an end…

