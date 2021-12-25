Boris Johnson may announce new restrictions on MONDAY after reviewing data, as studies show Omicron is milder than previously thought.

Boris Johnson could announce new restrictions on MONDAY after reviewing data, as studies show Omicron is milder than previously thought.

BORIS Johnson, the Prime Minister, is expected to review the figures by Monday, and could impose new restrictions before New Year’s Eve.

Officials from the government are said to be monitoring hospital admission rates in the capital, which is the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak, before imposing additional restrictions.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

According to the latest NHS data, the number of new hospital Covid-19 admissions in London increased by 92% from the previous week.

On December 22, 386 people were admitted to the hospital with the virus, the most in a single day since February.

The latest figures are creeping dangerously close to the Government’s 400-point threshold for enacting national curbs.

Admissions to Covid-19 peaked in January, when 977 British citizens were accepted in London.

According to The Times, on December 22nd, England had 1,246 admissions, up 55% from the previous week.

This was also the most in a single 24-hour period since February 16.

Meanwhile, health experts and ministers are urging the government to distinguish between people admitted to the hospital “with” or “for” Covid before imposing restrictions.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, told the Mail Online that the distinction is “really important” in understanding the NHS’s pressures.

“I suspect the government has been dragging its feet on releasing those figures because they know what will happen — it will reduce the number of people going to hospital with Covid — in other words, people who are sick and have to go to hospital because of Covid,” he said.

In order to protect people from Omicron, the NHS will continue to distribute vaccines on Christmas and Boxing Days this year.

As millions more are injected, it’s critical that you try to keep your family safe this holiday season by getting a test if you’re feeling unwell.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), one in every 35 Britons has Covid, with one in every 20 Londoners testing positive in the week leading up to December 19.

It adds up to a record number of weekly infections, with the virus causing 1.7 million infections.

The cases totaling 122,186

