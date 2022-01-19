Boris Johnson PMQs – Watch LIVE at midday as the Prime Minister is grilled again, with his own MPs threatening to knife him in the ‘Pork Pie Plot.’

PMQs: Boris Johnson – Watch LIVE at midday as the Prime Minister is grilled once more, with his own MPs threatening to knife him in the ‘Pork Pie Plot.’

Boris Johnson is facing another fiery PMQs grilling, while his own furious MPs are threatening him with a vote of no confidence.

Several newly-elected Conservative MPs have threatened to call a no-confidence vote this afternoon, many of whom are from the so-called Red Wall northern constituencies, which switched from Labour to Conservative in 2019.

The ‘Pork Pie Plot’, which aims to depose the Prime Minister, requires at least 54 Conservative MPs to turn against him by submitting letters expressing their lack of confidence in him.

The process of submitting letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, is designed to be kept secret, so the true number of letters may be much higher.

After a secret lunchtime meeting, Red Wall MPs are expected to submit another 20 letters today after Prime Minister’s Questions, but it’s unclear whether that will be enough to reach the crucial 54 letters.

The Pork Pie Plot comes as Boris prepares for another tense PMQs today against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, in which he is expected to be grilled further on the government’s lockdown party crisis.

As he entered The Houses of Parliament, Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told Infosurhoy, “we’re looking forward” to Prime Minister’s Questions.

During an interview with the BBC yesterday, the MP responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Prime Minister by saying that he must “lead or step aside.”

Boris Johnson has received letters of no confidence from around 20 MPs who were elected in 2019.

They believe quotes from ministers calling them “idiots” and “fools” had hardened their hearts, and that some were “threatened with losing their seats.”

With case numbers and hospitalizations both falling across the country, the PM wants to remove many barriers in our daily lives.

Here are three options for the Prime Minister to consider next week in order to expand British freedoms:

Since 1924, the following prime ministers have faced a vote of confidence:

“It appears that the Omicron variant has become less severe by becoming more transmissible, and we would hope that’s the general direction of travel,” said Sage member Professor Andrew Hayward.

The number of daily Covid cases in the UK fell by 21% over the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 94,432 new cases reported, with 438 deaths.

Deaths have increased over the last few days, but they are still not close to the…

