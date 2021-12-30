Boris Johnson promises that booster shots will save New Year’s Eve, but advises Brits to celebrate ‘with caution.’

Boris Johnson promises that booster shots will save New Year’s Eve, but urges Brits to celebrate responsibly.

BORIS Johnson has urged British citizens to get their booster shots as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.

According to the Prime Minister, up to 90% of new Covid patients do not receive their third vaccination.

He claimed that the rollout of the first two vaccinations, as well as the booster’s uptake, were critical in preserving the chance for partygoers to see in 2022 tomorrow night “cautiously.”

And the Prime Minister expressed confidence that everyone would be given one by the New Year’s deadline.

However, he cautioned that the “vast majority” of British patients in intensive care had not received all three injections.

The offer of a booster has yet to be accepted by 2.4 million double-jabbed people.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say that up to 90% of people in intensive care aren’t getting boosted,” the PM said.

“Consider the health risk you’re taking.”

Get a boost for yourself and enjoy the New Year with caution.”

During the five-day Christmas period, more than 800,000 boosters were recorded across the UK, according to statistics.

It means that 33,091,891 people — or about 62% of adults in the UK — have received a booster shot.

For the most up-to-date news and stories, visit our Covid live blog.

The UK recorded 183,037 new Covid cases yesterday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

The figures did, however, include up to five days of uncounted cases from Northern Ireland, where they had not been reported over the Christmas period.

Despite the fact that hospitalizations have continued to rise, the Prime Minister resisted imposing any new restrictions last night.

He advised people to enjoy the holidays “with caution,” getting tested, boosted, and ventilating areas where possible.

“We’re able to proceed in the way that we’re going,” he said during a visit to a vaccine center in Milton Keynes.

“But there’s only one reason we’re able to do that: because such a large proportion of the British public has come forward to get vaccinated and, in particular, to get boosted.”

During the five-day Christmas period, 808,404 people received their third dose.

“That gives us the freedom to approach the New Year cautiously.”

According to the UK Health and Security Agency, the Omicron variant is now responsible for 90% of community cases in England.

To help care homes weather the mutant wave and deal with staff shortages, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced a £30 million funding boost for the coming month.

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

808,404 people had their third dose during the five-day Christmas period.