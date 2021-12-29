Boris Johnson reveals that 90% of Covid patients in ICUs lack boosters, as he urges the nation to get vaccinated.

Boris Johnson reveals that 90% of Covid ICU patients do not have boosters, as he urges the nation to get vaccinated.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, has revealed that 90% of British patients receiving Covid treatment in intensive care have not received their booster vaccines.

The PM reiterated today that two vaccine doses are insufficient to protect against the Omicron variant, and that everyone should get a booster shot.

Most people have cold-like symptoms after contracting the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

Mr Johnson said there were 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people who had not yet taken up the offer of a booster during a visit to a vaccine center in Milton Keynes today.

“I’m sorry to say this, but the vast majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are not boosted,” he told reporters.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say that up to 90% of people in intensive care aren’t being boosted.”

“If you aren’t vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to end up in the hospital.”

“So it’s a fantastic idea.

This is critical.

Get a boost for yourself and approach the New Year with caution.”

The UK Health Security Agency reported another 17,269 confirmed Omicron cases in the UK yesterday, bringing the total to 177,201.

With 129,471 more people testing positive for Covid, the number of cases has reached an all-time high.

However, the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus has decreased, with only 18 deaths reported in the UK.

The total number of Covid cases in the UK is now 12,339,462, with 148,021 deaths.

The number of cases had increased by over 320,000 in the three days surrounding Christmas.

Mr Johnson stated that his team has examined data that indicates there are “a lot of cases of Omicron.”

“On the other hand,” he continued, “we can see data about Omicron’s relative mildness.”

“What we can also see is the very, very clear effect of getting those jabs, in particular those boosters – and that’s what’s making such a big difference.”

“According to some surveys I’ve seen, 90 percent of…

