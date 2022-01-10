Boris Johnson urges un-vaxed Britons to get a Covid booster and promises that lateral flow tests will remain free in the future, according to the latest Omicron news.

Boris Johnson, in the latest Omicron news, urges un-vaxed Britons to get a Covid booster and promises that lateral flow tests will remain free.

Boris Johnson emphasized the importance of “joining the movement” and getting vaccinated for those who have so far refused a booster shot.

The Prime Minister said today that he would “act according to science” when it came to reducing the self-isolation period for Covid-19 cases.

Experts are examining whether the time limit for cases could be reduced from seven to five days, which would help alleviate staffing shortages across the economy and public services.

As ministers consider how to transition to a position of living with Covid-19, Mr Johnson also promised that free lateral flow tests would be available for “as long as it is necessary.”

In the face of the Omicron wave, he said testing, along with vaccinations, was an important line of defense.

“We’ve got to make sure that we see off Omicron, we’re making great progress,” Mr Johnson said during a visit to a vaccination clinic in his Uxbridge, west London, constituency.

“There are 36 million people who have been boosted; 90% of the over-50s have been boosted, but millions more need to be boosted.”

“A lot of people have gotten two jabs but haven’t yet come forward for their boost, and I tell everyone to join the movement.”

