Boris Johnson was given vital health information TODAY, as the threat of a New Year circuit breaker looms.

BORIS Johnson is poring over crucial Covid data today, which could result in new restrictions being imposed after Christmas.

If scientists are concerned that Omicron will overwhelm the NHS, key hospitalization statistics are due, which could tip the balance on a circuit breaker.

More measures are unlikely before Christmas, but the PM has warned that if the pandemic situation worsens, he may act before the New Year.

Millions of people are hoping for a big blowout in 2021, and they’re hoping Boris Johnson doesn’t impose crippling circuit-breaker restrictions.

The strain on hospitals in London, the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak, is expected to play a big role in the decision.

Ministers are reportedly hoping to avoid enacting more restrictions if hospitalizations in the capital remain below 400.

Government scientists will soon present Mr. Johnson with encouraging findings that Omicron is milder than Delta.

According to a report leaked to the Politico website by the UK Health Security Agency, people with this mutation are much less likely to become seriously ill than those with other mutations.

Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Health, said data on Omicron’s severity was the “missing piece” the Government had been waiting for before making a decision.

Boosters also significantly reduce the risk of infection transmission, according to the study.

It’s more important than ever to join The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign and help the booster rollout get a jump start.

In terms of significant developments:

Ms Keegan said she had not seen the UKSA report but that the findings were important in determining whether new restrictions were required.

“Well, that’s one of the missing bits of information we’ve been looking for,” she explained.

Every day, we request it.

“I’m excited to get it.

But we haven’t officially received it yet.”

However, the top Tory warned that the situation was still unclear and advised Britons not to send out New Year’s Eve party invitations just yet.

“There is uncertainty,” Ms Keegan told LBC when asked if hosts should begin making plans.

So, if you can’t change your plans right away, consider it.

“However, there is a degree of uncertainty; we can’t know what the data will reveal until we have it.”

“We’re trying to strike a balance and proportionate approach so that people can see their families over the holidays and make plans.”

Last night, the Prime Minister stated that the current evidence did not “justify tougher measures” before Christmas, but hinted at a post-Christmas crackdown.

However, after a fifth day of daily cases hovering around 90,000, there are signs that the number of cases may be leveling off.

“The numbers appear to have plateaued over the last few days,” Prof Paul Hunter said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.