Boris Johnson will give a briefing to Covid at 5 p.m. today, following the Commons’ approval of Plan B restrictions.

Boris Johnson will give a Covid update at 5 p.m. today, following the Commons approval of Plan B restrictions.

Scientists have warned that Omicron infections could affect 400,000 people in the UK today.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference at Downing Street this evening as the UK braces for a “staggering” increase in cases in the coming days.

In a TV address at 5 p.m. this evening, Boris Johnson will be joined by Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Dr Nikki Kananai, NHS England’s medical director.

It comes as government scientists predict that between 300,000 and 400,000 new Omicron infections will be diagnosed in the United Kingdom today.

Because not everyone thought to be infected with Covid will have been tested, the figure is unlikely to be reflected in official daily Covid figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

It comes after the UKHSA said earlier this week that the true infection count on Monday was probably closer to 200,000 than the 54,661 recorded.

The number of Omicron cases that Britain should expect to see in the coming days, according to Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, will be “staggering.”

She went on to say that the current surge in Omicron cases is “probably the most serious threat we’ve faced since the outbreak began.”

This article is currently being updated.

Boris Johnson to give Covid update at 5pm today after Plan B restrictions pass Commons vote