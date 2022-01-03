Boris Johnson’s announcement: British citizens are not on lockdown because “normal life” could return in months, plus today’s Covid deaths

Boris Johnson’s announcement: Brits are not on lockdown because “normal life” may return in a few months, plus today’s Covid deaths

Britain will stay “on the path we are on,” according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and will not be placed under lockdown.

On Wednesday, however, No10 will review the current Plan B measures as the government examines the Omicron data.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant is helping to end the Covid pandemic, and Denmark’s top health official has stated that normal life could return in just two months.

Hospital admissions in London have fallen for the first time since the Omicron variant emerged, according to new figures released Monday evening.

Despite a recent 45 percent increase in coronavirus cases and 42 new fatalities, the good news continues.

In the meantime, another 106, 665 people have received a booster shot in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of triple vaxed people to 34, 205,472.

This January is not only mild in terms of weather.

Omicron, which had threatened to engulf us in a blizzard of winter lockdown, appears to be fading.

Admissions are declining in London, the epicenter of the new variant outbreak.

The fact that the capital is two weeks ahead of the rest of the country gives reason to believe that Omicron is on the decline.

Britain appears to be following in South Africa’s footsteps, with a brief, sharp, and far less lethal outbreak.

The country’s current Covid ban on parties could last for months, according to Scotland’s top doctor, who has sparked outrage.

His remarks sparked outrage on Twitter, with one user writing, “Seriously, @jasonleitch.

Enough is enough.

You have an impact on the mental health of people (including myself and many others) every time you speak.

“Stop breaking people’s hearts and start fixing the NHS. It’s in a terrible state, and Covid must not be blamed.”

“As we have been in isolation for 17 of the last 20 days, and if tests are negative, this could have been stopped and we could get out and about again,” another person said.

It’s past time to pay attention to people’s mental health as well.”

“This cannot be allowed to happen,” Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw wrote. Businesses and fans were promised a three-week break.

When the evidence suggests otherwise, ScotGov cannot continue indefinitely.”

The current restrictions could last until April, according to National Clinical Director Jason Leitch, in an effort to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.

During a BBC Radio 4 interview, the health…

