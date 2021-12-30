Boris Johnson’s announcement – Covid CHAOS as lateral flow tests are still unavailable, but revelers are encouraged to ‘party on.’

Boris Johnson’s announcement – Covid CHAOS as lateral flow tests are still unavailable, but revelers are advised to ‘party on.’

BORIS Johnson has urged people to get swabbed before celebrating the New Year, despite dwindling supplies of Covid-19 tests.

The Prime Minister advised Brits to get tested before attending New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations.

Ministers acknowledged, however, that the UK has been hit by a global supply shortage, as people struggled to get tests from pharmacies or have them delivered to their homes yesterday.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid laid out the issues in a phone call with a Tory MP, admitting that a problem caused by global demand will not be solved overnight.

According to the Government website, no PCR tests were available for home delivery in England or Northern Ireland – even for essential workers – with “very few” in Scotland and only in some parts of Wales.

There were no available home delivery slots for lateral flow tests on Wednesday afternoon.

Supplies of lateral flow tests have been running low this week as people try to get their hands on them before the New Year.

Before and after the 30-minute window, London-based A&E Television Networks

“Basically, this is a *positive* test if *any* line appears before the end of the interpretation window (check the leaflet; usually 30 minutes), and you must isolate and schedule a PCR,” he explained.

“However, it’s not a positive test if a line appears *after* the interpretation window.”

It’s not necessary to isolate or schedule a PCR.”

If you have symptoms, you should isolate and schedule a PCR test regardless of the lateral flow test result, he said.

Up to 4,000 new beds will be created in eight “Nightingale hubs” across England, according to the plans.

Health officials have already equipped eight temporary wards in preparation for a surge in pandemic cases, with dozens more on standby.

The announcement comes as the number of Covid patients treated on NHS wards in England surpassed 10,000 yesterday.

Hospital occupancy is 48% higher than a week ago, and it is at its highest level since March 1.

It is still a long way from the January high of over 34,000 beds occupied.

There are currently 10,462 Covid patients being treated on NHS wards in England.

Hospital occupancy is at its highest level since March 1, 48% up from the week before.

However, it is still a long way from the January high of over 34,000 beds.

Vaccines also protect against the worst effects, as the following examples demonstrate:

