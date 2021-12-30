Covid hospital case numbers are at their highest level since February, according to Boris Johnson’s announcement, but new data shows the outbreak is slowing.

Covid hospital case numbers are at their highest since February, according to Boris Johnson’s announcement, but new data shows the outbreak is slowing.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in England has reached its highest level since February, according to new figures.

As of 8%20a.m.%20on%20Thursday,%20NHS%20England%20reported%2011,452%20people%20in%20hospital%20in%20England%20with%20Covid-19,%2061%%20up%2061%%20from%20a%20week%20ago%20and%20the%20highest%20number%20since%20February%2026.

The London%20region%20had%20the%20highest%20number%20of%20confirmed%20Covid%20patients,%2066%%20week%20on%20week%20and%20the%20highest%20number%20since%20February%202016, with%203,477%20beds.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the number of Covid patients in hospital peaked on January 18, reaching 34,336 in England and 7,917 in London, respectively.

According to data released on Thursday, 2,082 Covid-19 hospital admissions were recorded in England on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, despite an increase in Omicron cases among the elderly, new research indicates that coronavirus infections are slowing.

Experts have warned, however, that an alarming rise in cases among Britons aged 55 to 75 has put the NHS under strain.

Omicron%20has%20replaced%20the%20Delta%20variant%20as%20the%20cause%20of%2090%%20of%20cases%20in%20the%20UK.

The Welsh government has agreed to lend four million more lateral flow tests to the NHS in England, bringing the total amount of mutual aid to ten million.

“Wales has a significant stock of lateral flow tests, more than enough to meet our needs in the coming weeks,” said First Minister Mark Drakeford.

By 9 a.m. on Thursday, lateral flow test home delivery slots were unavailable on the Gov.UK website.

Pharmacies have also reported a shortage of lateral flow kits.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of England, has urged people to get tested before celebrating New Year’s Eve on Friday.

Prof. Dr.

Openshaw, on the other hand, expressed concern about people who are unable to get tested showing up at events.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “I believe it is extremely concerning.”

A leading scientist is concerned that a shortage of Covid-19 tests will lead to people mixing over the holidays without knowing whether they are infectious.

The conditions at a New Year’s Eve party were “ideal” for coronavirus transmission, according to Professor Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag).

As people try to follow instructions to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the UK government is scrambling to secure supplies of tests from all over the world in order to meet the surge in demand.

In a letter to MPs, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary…

