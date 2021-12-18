Boris Johnson’s announcement – Get your covid booster vaccine now, PM begs all over-18s, as the UK faces a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron.

This evening, BORIS Johnson spoke to the nation about the threat posed by the covid Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister made an announcement about the importance of vaccines, revealing that booster shots would be available to anyone aged 18 and up sooner.

In doing so, he set a huge goal for the NHS, which now has to do its absolute best for vaccinations every single day from now until the end of the year.

According to reports today, if the Omicron variant sees an increase in cases, ‘Plan C’ restrictions could be implemented in the New Year.

“Today we are launching the Omicron Emergency Boost – a national mission unlike anything we have done before in the vaccination program – to Get Boosted Now,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to the nation last night.

“I promised a fortnight ago that by the end of January, we would offer a booster to every eligible adult.”

“As a result of the Omicron Emergency, I’m moving that target forward by a month.”

“Everyone eligible in England who is 18 or older will be able to get their booster before the New Year.”

As the UK battles the Omicron variant, Boris Johnson has promised that all adults will receive a Covid booster shot THIS MONTH as part of a “national mission.”

In a pre-recorded speech, Prime Minister David Cameron urged Britons to get their life-saving vaccines and warned that the country is “facing an emergency” in the fight against Omicron, with a “tidal wave” of cases on the way.

Mr Johnson made a major announcement, announcing the launch of the Omicron Emergency Boost, which will allow anyone over the age of 18 to get a third vaccination by the end of the year, bringing the deadline forward by a MONTH.

However, as people rushed to book their vaccinations online this morning, the NHS Covid booking website crashed, with users being told that it was “currently experiencing technical difficulties.”

“These early estimates should be treated with caution,” Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UKHSA, said. “But they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to the Delta strain.”

“Based on the evidence, a booster vaccine reduces this risk significantly, so I strongly encourage everyone to get their booster as soon as they are eligible.”

We expect the vaccines to provide better protection against Covid-19’s serious complications, so if you haven’t yet received your first two doses, please schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

“Whenever possible, working from home, and always wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces…”

