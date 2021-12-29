Boris Johnson’s announcement: In the face of a lateral flow test shortage, the Prime Minister URGES the public to get boosted against Omicron.

Sajid Javid announced that no new Covid restrictions will be imposed before January 1st, saving the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Millions of Britons are celebrating this afternoon after the Health Secretary confirmed that revellers will be able to ring in the New Year with friends and family.

To protect their communities, Mr Javid urged Brits to get their booster shots.

However, while there will be no new legal restrictions in place for England on Monday, this does not rule out the possibility of nationwide “guidance” that cannot be enforced by cops.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Boris Johnson has urged millions of people to get their first, second, or booster vaccines as soon as possible to protect themselves from the virus, despite the fact that omicron cases are still on the rise.

BORIS Johnson urged Americans to ring in the New Year “sensibly and cautiously” – and to get a boost if they want to keep their liberties.

“We’re able to proceed in the way that we’re going,” the PM said this morning during a visit to a vaccine center.

But there’s only one reason we’re able to do so.

“And that’s because such a large proportion of the British public has volunteered to be vaccinated and, in particular, to be boosted.”

“We’ve done about 32 and a half million booster jabs, maybe more.”

And it’s because of this that we’re able to year in such a cautious manner.”

By the end of the year, he promised, everyone in the country would have received a boost.

Boris Johnson’s decision to save New Year’s Eve and not impose any new lockdown rules was backed by Professor Sir John Bell yesterday.

Last year’s “horrific scenes” at hospitals where thousands died painful deaths from Covid-19 will be a thing of the past, according to the regius professor of medicine at Oxford University.

Sir John claimed that Britain’s vaccine campaign is to blame for the country’s low hospitalization and death rates, noting that admissions have dropped by more than half in a week, according to the most recent analysis.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a UK-wide lockdown is still on the cards, with measures such as the despised Rule-of-Six for indoor mixing being considered.

