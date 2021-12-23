Boris Johnson’s announcement of a New Year’s Eve curfew has been postponed after the Prime Minister was advised to wait until after the release of the explosive Omicron data.

Boris Johnson’s announcement of a New Year lockdown has been postponed after the Prime Minister was advised to wait until after the release of the Omicron data bombshell.

New Covid restrictions that will ruin New Year’s Eve have been postponed until after the holidays.

After announcing that rising Omicron cases would not force new measures to be implemented before Christmas, Boris Johnson’s focus shifted to whether tough rules needed to be put in place before the end of the year.

Although New Year's seemed doomed earlier this week, new data released yesterday showed that Omicron is 40% less likely than Delta to send people to hospital due to milder symptoms.

Hospitalizations are on the rise as a result of the rapid spread, prompting the Prime Minister to confirm that he wants to gather more data before making a final decision.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons have already signed up for The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign to help stop Omicron from spreading this winter.

Last night, the Prime Minister issued a rallying cry to Sun readers, warning that two jabs will be insufficient to combat the new mutant strain.

PfizerBioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in elementary school students who are at risk.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom determined that the vaccine was safe for children aged five to eleven after a thorough review.

In response to the Omicron variant, the committee also suggested that some older children get a booster shot.

For children aged five to eleven who are in a clinical risk group or are a household contact of an immunosuppressed person of any age, a low-dose version of the vaccine has been approved.

They should be given a primary vaccination course, usually two doses.

According to a new study conducted by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, the spread is most rapid in London, where the R value started at an estimated 1.41 overall but rose to 1.62 in December.

Prof Elliott estimated that the chances of an infection being Omicron rather than Delta increased at a rate of 66% per day - 3.5 times faster than Delta variant outcompeted the previous strain.

Covid infections are three times more common in children aged five to eleven than in the general population, according to a new government-sponsored study.

Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori analyzed data from 97,000 volunteers in England between November 23 and December 14 to determine national Covid levels.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant was predicted to eventually become the dominant strain across the…

