Boris Johnson’s announcement: The Prime Minister is unlikely to impose Covid rules next week as the rollout of national jabs slows.

When Plan B is reviewed next week, the Prime Minister is not expected to impose any new restrictions, according to The Sun.

On Wednesday, the PM is expected to “maintain the status quo” of indoor mask-wearing, working from home advice, and vaccine passports, according to Whitehall sources.

However, in the spirit of the New Year, he’ll probably hold off on announcing dreaded measures like the Rule of Six or a return to outdoor pints.

Ministers are motivated by evidence that Omicron is up to 70% milder than Delta and appears to be susceptible to booster shots.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster vaccines protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic – and The Sun's Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting the vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits.

Coronavirus infections are slowing, according to new data, despite an increase in Omicron cases in older age groups.

Experts have warned, however, that there has been an alarming increase in cases among Britons aged 55 to 75, putting the NHS under strain.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, displacing the Delta variant.

In a 24-hour period on Sunday, France reported 58,432 new confirmed coronavirus cases, a figure far lower than the previous four days, when daily additional infections were over 200,000.

New reported cases tend to drop in the days following a public holiday, such as New Year’s Day, so the sharp drop does not necessarily indicate a change in trend.

In France, the seven-day moving average of new cases, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, hit a new all-time high of 162,041, nearly doubling in a month.

The Omicron variant, which now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, causes most people to experience cold-like symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens…

