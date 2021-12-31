Boris Johnson’s announcement: The Prime Minister is unlikely to impose Covid rules next week as the rollout of national jabs slows.

Boris Johnson’s announcement: The Prime Minister is not expected to impose Covid rules next week, as the rollout of national jabs SLOWS Omicron.

When Plan B is reviewed next week, the Prime Minister is not expected to impose any additional restrictions, according to The Sun.

On Wednesday, the PM is expected to “maintain the status quo” of indoor mask-wearing, working from home advice, and vaccine passports, according to Whitehall sources.

However, in the spirit of the New Year, he’ll probably hold off on announcing dreaded measures like the Rule of Six or a return to outdoor pints.

Ministers are being pushed by evidence that Omicron is up to 70% milder than Delta and appears to be susceptible to booster shots.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic – and The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting the vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits.

Coronavirus infections are slowing, according to new data, despite an increase in Omicron cases in older age groups.

Experts have warned, however, that there has been an alarming increase in cases among Britons aged 55 to 75, putting the NHS under strain.

Omicron now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, displacing the Delta variant.

A WOMAN has contracted Covid and influenza at the same time, an extremely rare combination known as “Flurona.”

The woman had both the flu and Covid-19 pathogens, according to the case, which was discovered in an Israeli hospital.

When the young Israeli, who is pregnant and unvaccinated, was tested at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva, she showed only mild symptoms.

Increasing levels of NHS staff absence have prompted political calls for the Prime Minister to call an emergency Government Cobra meeting.

“Today’s figures confirm the worst: hospital and ambulance services are stretched to breaking point under the weight of devastating Covid staff absences, just as the Government has been warned,” said Daisy Cooper, a Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman.

“Ministers’ failure to act…

