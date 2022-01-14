Boris Johnson’s announcement: The Prime Minister keeps a low profile during the week as Tory MPs call for him to resign over the lockdown parties.

After a close family member tested positive for covid, BORIS Johnson is unlikely to be seen in public for at least a week.

Yesterday, the PM’s spokesperson announced his period of isolation, but refused to say which member of his family was sick.

“The PM is following guidance to do daily tests and limit contact with others,” said Mr Johnson’s spokesman.

Because the positive test occurred on Wednesday, the PM will continue to follow this advice until Tuesday of next week.

“He’s reducing contact in accordance with the advice.”

He’ll be working from No 10, doing daily tests and limiting contact with others both outside and inside the building, as well as conducting meetings online.”

“In line with the guidance, which is to limit close contact as much as possible and to work from home as much as possible, you wouldn’t expect the prime minister to go outside of that guidance,” the spokesman said when asked if this meant Johnson would not be seen for the next week.

But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of him giving a media interview.”

With Omicron’s wave weakening, Sajid Javid is expected to argue that they’re no longer needed.

“There was always a very high threshold for the policy,” a Whitehall source told the paper, “and it looks increasingly likely that threshold will not be met in a couple of weeks.”

“It will be difficult to justify renewing given the current state of cases.”

“There are already early signs that the rate of hospitalisation is starting to slow,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Last night, the top civil servant who drafted the Covid rules admitted to breaking the lockdown.

During the height of Tier 3 restrictions, which prohibited indoor mixing and closed pubs, the ex-chief of Whitehall’s crack Covid Taskforce invited dozens of officials to a boozy leaving bash.

Kate Josephs, the current CEO of Sheffield City Council, expressed her “sincere regret” for the event on December 17, 2020, which will take place in the Cabinet Office, which has a connecting door to No 10.

The latest party-gate revelation came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to issue his second grovelling apology in a week, this time to Her Majesty the Queen.

More MPs and senior Conservatives emerged from the shadows to urge Prime Minister David Cameron to take the high road and resign.

During pandemic lockdowns, staff at Boris Johnson's residence held gatherings dubbed "wine-time Fridays," with the British prime minister regularly witnessing gatherings

