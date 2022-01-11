Boris Johnson’s case for a 5-day covid isolation rule is backed by a leading Sage member and new research.

Boris Johnson’s case for a 5-day covid isolation rule is supported by a leading Sage member and new research.

According to new research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, there is no difference in quarantine time between five and seven days if people test negative two days before release.

A leading member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has stated that reducing Covid self-isolation from seven to five days will work “extremely well” in addressing community transmission and reducing widespread staffing shortages across society.

Due to the large number of workers absent in the NHS, teaching, and other key sectors, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, several Cabinet ministers, and some scientific advisers are arguing for a shorter quarantine period.

The Prime Minister is waiting for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to conduct a review of the issue, but new research demonstrating the effectiveness of five-day isolation will make the changes more likely.

New modeling shows that “test to release” schemes can still keep a lid on transmission while allowing people to return to work, even after shorter quarantine periods, according to Professor John Edmunds, a member of Sage and an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

LSHTM found that whether covid-positive cases isolated for five days or seven days, the number of infectious days in the community was the same, as long as people took tests on two consecutive days before leaving isolation if they were negative, according to a study of 10,000 people.

Mr Johnson’s case for a five-day quarantine will be bolstered by the research and Prof Edmunds’ intervention.

However, I understand that the UKHSA is still hesitant to recommend reducing the period from seven to five days.

“Under these circumstances, you would wait a few days (maybe three or four days) after testing positive, and then begin testing yourself again,” Prof Edmunds explained.

“You can come out of isolation if you have two consecutive negative lateral flow tests on consecutive days.

“These strategies appear to work extremely well at reducing infectiousness in the community while allowing people to return to work, according to models.”

That is, they outperform fixed-duration quarantine strategies in most cases.

“Some people do genuinely shed the virus for a longer period of time (for a variety of reasons), and these people would have to stay in isolation (unfortunately), whereas those who do not.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

