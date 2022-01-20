Boris Johnson’s covid announcement: PM rips up restrictions like working from home, wearing a face mask, and having a vaccine passport to END.

Boris Johnson’s covid announcement: PM rips up restrictions such as working from home, wearing a face mask, and having a vaccine passport to END.

BORIS Johnson announced yesterday that he will remove almost all of England’s Covid restrictions, giving millions of Britons a huge boost.

The Prime Minister announced that he is scrapping all of the Plan B measures that were put in place last month to help combat the Omicron wave.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, announced at a press conference yesterday that the work-from-home guidance has been formally withdrawn, allowing people to return to work as early as today.

Vaccine passports, which are used by people to prove their vaccination status or a negative test in order to enter large venues, will also be phased out starting at midnight on Wednesday.

In an unexpected move, the PM also stated that wearing masks in public places such as trains, buses, and shops will be phased out at the same time.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant dubbed “the most powerful person you’ve never heard of,” is currently investigating evidence related to several gatherings that may have violated coronavirus laws.

Ms Gray entered the civil service straight out of high school and rose through the ranks to the Cabinet Office, where she led the government’s Propriety and Ethics team, which advises government departments on standards issues, for six years.

“Sue has been there for so long, she knows everything that anybody has ever done wrong,” Polly Mackenzie, who worked as a special adviser in the Cabinet Office, said on the BBC’s Profile programme in 2017.

Experts estimate that up to three-quarters of the Covid jab’s side effects are “all in the head.”

Millions of people may be affected by the ‘Nocebo’ effect, according to a groundbreaking new study from Harvard scientists.

According to the Daily Mail, researchers based their findings on reports from 44,000 people, half of whom were given a placebo, or a fake vaccine, such as a saline solution.

Many of those surveyed claimed to have experienced a side effect, but in reality, they were most likely associating the jab with unrelated issues.

The researchers compared side effects reported by 22,000 people who received the vaccine in clinical trials to a control group who received a placebo.

After the first vaccine, approximately 46% of the vaccinated group experienced side effects such as headaches or exhaustion.

After the second jab, this had increased to 61% of the group.

Around a third of those in the placebo group complained of side effects like headaches, with the proportion dropping slightly after the second dose.

Mr Johnson, ecstatic, congratulated the booster's success…

