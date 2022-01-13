Boris Johnson’s covid announcement – shock as top coronavirus advisor Jonathan Van-Tam resigns amid a scandal surrounding a garden party.

BORIS Johnson apologised to the Commons yesterday for his role in the Downing Street lockdown parties, but several Conservative MPs are calling for him to resign.

Mr Johnson made a statement before taking questions, saying he wanted to apologize for any wrongdoings at Number 10, but he tried to claim he was at a “work event” when he went to the booze-fueled party.

“Regrettably, I have to say that his position is no longer tenable,” Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said.

“We also heard an apology from the prime minister today.”

And he said, “With hindsight, we would have done things differently,” which I take as an admission from the prime minister that something was wrong. I don’t want to be in this position, but I don’t believe he can continue as Conservative Party leader.”

Caroline Nokes, the MP for Romsey and Southampton North, became the fourth Tory MP to call for Boris Johnson to resign last night.

“Now, regrettably, he appears to be a liability, and I believe he will either resign now or resign in three years at a general election, and it is up to the party to decide which way around that will be.”

I’m sure my thoughts are that he’s causing us harm right now.”

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservatives’ leader, said last night that the PM must resign, and at least three MPs have written letters demanding a no-confidence vote.

The Cabinet publicly expressed its support, but two ministers privately admitted to The Sun that their leader could be “toast.”

At the start of a bruising Commons showdown yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May finally admitted to attending the boozy May 2020 bash in the Downing Street garden.

He described the sunshine knees-up as a “work event,” and he spent 25 minutes there thanking pandemic-weary employees.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, is in grave danger after his excuses were savaged by his own MPs, lawyers, and voters.

Senior Conservative MPs came out of the woodwork to demand he resign, while others claimed the PM’s insistence that he had not broken the rules aggravated the situation and “will not wash” with the public.

Conservative MP Christopher Chope described the prime minister’s apology as ‘truly sincere.’

“In my 30-plus years in this place, I’ve never heard such an abject apology from a government minister,” he told the BBC.

“I believe the prime minister expressed regret and realized what he had done…

