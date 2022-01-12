Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement: The Prime Minister is being urged to resign by bereaved families and Tory MPs, who are calling for him to do so.

Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement: Prime Minister urged to resign amid Tory MPs and bereaved families’ outrage at the party’s lockdown.

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Boris Johnson was grilled mercilessly about Downing Street lockdown parties.

Mr Johnson made a statement before taking questions, saying he wanted to apologize for any wrongdoings at Number 10, but he tried to claim he was at a “work event” when he went to the booze-fueled party.

Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister, according to Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader.

Boris Johnson’s position is no longer ‘tenable,’ he told broadcasters in a pooled interview.

“Unfortunately, I must say that his position is no longer tenable,” he said.

“The prime minister also apologized today.”

And he said, “With hindsight, we would have done things differently,” which I take as an admission from the prime minister that something was wrong. I don’t want to be in this position, but I don’t think he can continue as Conservative leader.”

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the International Trade Secretary, and Steve Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, all backed the PM.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and Cop26 President Alok Sharma are among those who have expressed their support.

“I think the Prime Minister was very contrite today, he apologised and he took full responsibility,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Times Radio.

Rishi Sunak supports Boris Johnson’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation, saying the Prime Minister was “right to apologize.”

“I’ve been on a visit all day today continuing work on our (hashtag)PlanForJobs as well as meeting MPs to discuss the energy situation,” Mr Sunak tweeted.

“The Prime Minister was correct in apologizing, and I agree with his request for patience while Sue Gray conducts her investigation.”

“I think the Prime Minister has got things right again and again and again,” Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told the broadcaster.

“However, he accepts, as do we all, that there will be things done differently in hindsight over a two-and-a-half-year period.”

“I completely understand why people feel let down,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

By apologizing, the PM did the right thing.

“Now we must wait for the investigation to finish its work.

“We have so much to do…

