Boris Johnson’s latest news: The Prime Minister apologizes to the Queen after aides disrupted a party, while Labour’s Keir Starmer slammed him as a “hypocrite.”

Boris Johnson’s latest news: The Prime Minister apologizes to the Queen after aides disrupted a party, while Labour’s Keir Starmer slammed the PM as a “hypocrite.”

On the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, Boris Johnson apologized to the Queen after aides cried on Downing Street.

Despite the Government’s mourning and the country being under Covid restrictions, staff hauled a suitcase full of wine to No10 as Wilfred’s swing was also broken.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been branded a “hypocrite” after being caught on camera drinking beer during the lockdown.

He was seen standing close to others with a beer in his hand through the window of a building.

“Sir Keir has spent the last two months criticising people for doing the exact same thing he’s been doing himself,” a Tory source said.

“He’s a total hypocrite.”

Top Conservatives held emergency talks over when to bring the PM’s 907 days in office to a swift end, warning him that he is in for a fight of his life.

According to a senior figure, up to 35 MPs have already written Sir Graham Brady, the leader of the backbenchers, a letter of no confidence.

If he receives another 19 votes, Mr Johnson will be forced to resign as Prime Minister, forcing a new leadership election.

“Boris is toast, and deep down he knows it,” a Cabinet source said.

He isn’t a complete moron.

He’ll be deliberating his options for the time being.

“He may come to the conclusion that it is preferable to leave with some dignity in his own time.

“Even if he wins a vote of confidence, he’ll know it’s just another step on the way to the exit.”

As the crucial R rate has stabilized, new data has revealed that cases are now falling in every region of England.

The number of daily infections fell below 100,000 for the first time in three weeks yesterday, indicating that the UK has passed the peak of Omicron infections.

The R rate is currently ranging from 1.1 to 1.5, down from 1.2 to 1.5 last week.

Infections in the United States fell to 99,652 yesterday, the lowest level since Christmas Day, but this is likely due to people celebrating the holiday and not getting tested.

Infections have dropped dramatically from record highs of over 200,000 per day in the last seven days, which is a positive sign.

“From Zoe data, the Omicron peak has gone, a few days ago,” Professor Tim Spector said.

“We are seeing a decrease in virtually all areas across the country, with the exception of the North East, which is starting to slow down.”

“The Omicron tidal wave has reached its pinnacle…

