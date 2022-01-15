Boris Johnson’s latest news: The Prime Minister apologizes to the Queen after aides disrupted a party, while Labour’s Keir Starmer slammed the PM as a “hypocrite.”

After aides held a Downing Street tear-up on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, Boris Johnson apologized to the Queen.

Despite the Government being in mourning and the country being under Covid restrictions, staff hauled a suitcase full of wine to No10 as Wilfred’s swing was also broken.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been chastised for being photographed drinking beer during the lockdown.

He was seen standing close to others with a beer in his hand through the window of a building.

“Sir Keir has spent the last two months criticizing people for doing exactly what he has been doing himself,” a Tory source said.

“He’s a total hypocrite.”

Isolation rules will be reduced to five full days starting on Monday.

However, due to the ambiguity of the new rules, anyone who isolates will have to do so for six days, not five.

The following is an example of a timetable:

Monday Day 0 (when you first notice symptoms or have a positive test result)

Day One of Tuesday

Day two of Wednesday

Day 3 (Thursday)

Day 4 of the weekend

Day 5 of the week – the first lateral flow test

Day 6 – do a second lateral flow test, and if both are negative, you can come out of isolation.

Despite having the world’s strictest lockdown, it’s thought that the country’s true Covid fatality figure is around 1.7 million, rather than the 4,636 reported by Chinese authorities.

According to George Calhoun, director of Stevens Institute of Technology’s quantitative finance program, the regime has likely suppressed data to keep its political image clean.

According to The Epoch Times, the expert, who studied data generated by a model developed by The Economist, China’s official figures are “statistically impossible.”

Only two deaths have been officially recorded by authorities in Beijing since April 2020, when the majority of fatalities were reported in Wuhan, making China the country with the fewest Covid-related deaths in the world.

“It’s not possible,” says the narrator.

Mr Calhoun told the outlet, “It’s medically and statistically impossible.”

“Remember, there was no vaccine and no treatment in 2020.”

So you had an unprotected population with no Covid deaths despite tens of thousands of cases.”

Boris Johnson is reportedly on the verge of avoiding a Met investigation when veteran civil servant Sue Gray divides her report into several sections.

Only if the top mandarin discovers law-breaking and refers it to Scotland Yard will a police investigation be launched…

