Boris Johnson’s latest news: The Prime Minister’s future on ‘death row,’ plus new rules that go into effect TOMORROW and boosters for under-18s

Boris Johnson’s latest news: Prime Minister’s future on ‘death row,’ as well as new rules that take effect TOMORROW and boosters for under-18s

Top Conservatives held emergency talks over when to bring the PM’s days in office to a swift end, warning him that he is in for a fight of his life.

“Boris is toast, and he knows it deep down,” a Cabinet source said.

He isn’t a moron.

He’ll be deliberating his options for the time being.

“He may come to the conclusion that it is preferable to leave with some dignity in his own time.

Even if he wins a vote of confidence, he’ll know it’s just another step on the way to the exit.”

Meanwhile, starting Monday, the isolation period will be reduced to five full days.

However, due to the ambiguity of the new rules, anyone who isolates must do so for six days, not five.

Covid booster jabs will be available for under-18s to book online beginning Monday.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to scrap the Covid Plan B rules, top-up doses will be made available to 40,000 16 and 17-year-olds.

Following the revelation that No 10 apologised to Buckingham Palace for parties held during the Duke of Edinburgh’s state funeral, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has again called on Boris Johnson to resign.

“This demonstrates how seriously Boris Johnson has degraded the Prime Minister’s office,” Sir Keir stated.

“The Conservatives have failed the United Kingdom.”

The Prime Minister should offer the palace more than an apology today.

“Boris Johnson should resign for the sake of decency.”

MANDATORY masks in schools could be phased out in the coming weeks, according to plans being considered by ministers.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, is desperate to get students out of the habit of covering up in class all day.

“School masks could theoretically come off sooner than January 26 if we start seeing really good numbers,” one government insider said.

“Because they aren’t linked to Plan B, it could happen sooner than lifting Plan B. It won’t be any slower.”

Doctors are concerned that a flu and covid wave could occur, posing a threat to the healthcare system if Covid-19 and seasonal flu appear at the same time.

Experts predict that it will be circulating alongside covid for the first time this winter, posing a health risk.

“Anyone infected with two viruses, or a virus and bacteria – in this case, two viruses, influenza virus and coronavirus – is more of a concern,” said Professor Iain Buchan, dean of Liverpool University’s Institute of Population Health.

“The body’s defense mechanisms will attack these organisms…

