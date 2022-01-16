Boris Johnson’s news: Tory chairman ‘disgusted’ by No. 10 Covid lockdown party scandal has prompted calls for him to resign as Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign as Tory chairman, following the No. 10 Covid lockdown party scandal, which has left him ‘disgusted.’

Top Conservatives held emergency talks about when to bring the PM’s days in office to a quick end, warning him that he is in for the fight of his life.

“Boris is toast, and he knows it deep down,” a Cabinet source said.

He isn’t a moron.

He’ll be deliberating his options for the time being.

“He may come to the conclusion that it is preferable to leave with some dignity in his own time.”

Even if he wins a vote of confidence, he’ll know it’s just another step on the way to the exit.”

Meanwhile, starting Monday, isolation rules will be reduced to five full days.

However, due to the ambiguity of the new rules, anyone who isolates must do so for six days, not five.

Covid booster jabs will be available for under-18s to book online beginning Monday.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to scrap the Covid Plan B rules, top-up doses will be made available to 40,000 16 and 17-year-olds.

To encourage a large turnout, invitations will be sent out, with the group having the option to book via an online system or simply have one at their nearest walk-in center.

More information can be found here.

ANOTHER 70,924 Covid cases were reported in the United Kingdom today, the lowest daily total in over a month.

On December 14, when 59,610 positive tests were recorded, the number of infections fell below 70,000 for the first time.

In the most recent 24-hour period, another 88 people died as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in the UK to 151,987.

Since the pandemic began, 15,217,280 people have been infected.

The number of people testing positive has fallen below 100,000 for the third day in a row, indicating that the country is moving past the Omicron peak.

According to a Cabinet minister, “signs are encouraging” that Covid restrictions will be lifted in England by the end of the month.

As the Prime Minister prepares to review the Plan B rules on mandatory mask-wearing, working from home, and Covid passes on January 26, Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden made the remark.

“It has always been my hope that we would have the Plan B restrictions for the shortest period possible,” Mr Dowden told Infosurhoy’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday program.

“I’m a…”

