Boris Johnson’s nurse, who cared for him in hospital while he was sick with Covid, has warned that the NHS is in a “staffing crisis.”

Jenny McGee, a frontline intensive care nurse who resigned due to ‘burnout,’ said NHS staff have faced a’relentless’ workload during the pandemic.

An intensive care nurse who looked after Boris Johnson while he was seriously ill with Covid has warned that the NHS is facing a “staffing crisis,” with nurses “plodding away” in a “relentless” environment.

Jenny McGee, 37, resigned from her full-time job as an ICU nurse in April of last year after more than a year on the Covid frontlines in London, citing “burn out.”

She was one of two nurses publicly thanked and named by Mr Johnson in April 2020, after caring for the Prime Minister at his bedside after he was rushed to hospital.

Ms McGee said she left her frontline job after months of caring for critically ill Covid patients left her feeling like “she hadn’t slept for days.”

She now works one or two shifts a week as a bank nurse in London in between nursing contracts in the Caribbean, but she is “extremely upset” about the conditions for NHS colleagues who have seen an increase in hospitalizations as a result of Omicron, as well as staff shortages.

It comes after it was revealed that NHS medics were resigning in record numbers, as staff relived the trauma of working on Covid wards and said they were left in tears due to the demands of their jobs.

“I believe there is a real staffing crisis right now,” Ms McGee told me.

“What I’m seeing at work makes me very angry.”

My sympathies are with my coworkers.

I don’t have any children or responsibilities, so quitting my job and going to the Caribbean is simple for me.

“However, there are those who rely on a full-time job.”

I have a lot of sympathy for the nurses who have to work in such a harsh environment.

“At the moment, the problem is that so many people have left the profession or their permanent jobs, but also that so many people have tested positive for Covid.”

As a result, many people are out sick.

“While Covid numbers aren’t what they were in January and February of last year, they’re still there, and non-Covid admissions are high, but staffing levels are extremely low.”

“It,” she says.

