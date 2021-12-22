Boris will not announce any lockdown restrictions before Christmas, despite new data indicating that Omicron is weaker than previously thought.

Boris will not announce any lockdown restrictions before the holidays, despite new data indicating that Omicron is weaker.

BORIS Johnson will not announce any lockdown restrictions until after Christmas, despite new data indicating that the Omicron variant is weaker.

After it was revealed that the mutant strain is less lethal and powerless against jabs, new rays of hope shone down on Downing Street.

Omicron appears to be half as likely as the Delta variant to cause hospitalization, according to two recent UK studies.

Professor Neil Ferguson, dubbed Prof Lockdown, announced the findings, which prompted the PM to postpone any potential restrictions announcements.

Vaccines remain our best defense against Covid, he said, adding that those who have been infected before will have some immunity.

However, the Prime Minister confirmed that two vaccines are insufficient to combat the new mutant strain, saying, “The most important thing we can all do is get a vaccine.”

Despite the good news, Wales and Northern Ireland have been subjected to new restrictions as of Boxing Day, with the Prime Minister being urged not to follow England’s lead.

“While much about this new variant remains unknown, we do know that two jabs are insufficient protection against Omicron,” Mr Johnson said.

“You’ll need that booster to strengthen your immune system and protect yourself and your family,” says the doctor.

Signing up for The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is more important than ever because of his clarion call.

After daily confirmed cases surpassed 100,000 for the first time in the pandemic, Brits have been advised not to make plans for New Year’s Eve just yet.

The Omicron strain was found in 13,581 of the cases.

“This Christmas, I urge Sun readers and everyone across the UK to take extra special care to protect yourself and your families from Covid,” Mr Johnson concluded.

“The Omicron variant continues to spread across the country at a rate unprecedented in our experience.

“So please continue to follow the instructions, remembering to put on a mask when necessary, open windows for ventilation, and take a test before visiting your loved ones, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable.”

However, rising Tory MP Greg Smith told The Sun, “On the back of the good data,

“With positive data coming out of South Africa and London, Wales and Scotland have completely jumped the gun.”

“We must continue to place our eggs in the vaccine basket.”

“I sincerely hope the Prime Minister will not make any hasty decisions now and will instead wait until after the holidays to consider any additional measures.”

