Bounty haters have until next week to trade in their unwanted Christmas chocolates.

In a box of Celebrations, Bounty is the most despised.

‘Bounty boycotters’ will have the opportunity to exchange the controversial chocolate in London next week, thanks to Mars Wrigley.

Bounty fans will be able to trade in their unwanted Celebration-sized Bountys for a Malteser Teaser, one of the nation’s favorites, when the scheme launches on January 17 in London at the Co-Op New Eltham store.

Bounty is the most unloved in a box of Celebrations, according to research, with over half (52%) of Brits admitting that the coconut choc is the last to be chosen in their box of celebrations.

Malteser Teasers, on the other hand, came out on top, with 63% of Brits saying they would choose the Malteser Teaser first.

The Lonely Bounty found love with fellow Christmas outsider the Brussels Sprout in a Celebrations Christmas ad, and the scheme was launched in November with a heartwarming seasonal love story.

With nods to John Lewis, Love Actually, and Bridget Jones’s Diary, the spot saw Bounty finally find his true love while parodying holiday advertising conventions.

The ad sparked a social media firestorm, with other brands and members of the public expressing support for the Lonely Bounty and others shaming the underappreciated chocolate.

Following London, the return scheme will travel to Manchester, where residents can trade in at the Co-op’s Barlow Moor Road branch on January 18, and then to Glasgow, where residents can trade in at the Scotmid Bishopbriggs store on January 19.