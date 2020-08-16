Boy, 4, with rare condition stopped from going to school as mum slams coronavirus rule – Latest News

He has been home from nursery since March and will now miss his first day of school due to coronavirus, the Mirror reports.

Ryan Henry-Macklin, 4, has Treacher-Collins Syndrome, a rare disorder which stops the bones in his face from forming properly.

So that Ryan can breath properly, he has had a tracheostemy, which is a tube that has been inserted into his neck.

A child with a rare condition will miss his first day at primary school because of coronavirus – despite being no more at risk than his classmates.

Ryan also wears a humidifier and a bib when he is out of the house – which means his breathing device is neatly contained when he clears it by coughing.

Ryan faces medical challenges as a result of his disorder everyday and they have left him with a small jaw and upper airway.

Ryan’s school in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, also does not have a designated room where a carer can help adjust his device.

The four-year-old does not cough anymore than other children, but Government guidelines state coughing raise the risk of coronavirus infections.

As a result, Ryan and others who have tracheostemies will not yet be able to go to school.

“He already has a lot to contend with.

“He has a feeding tube, two hearing aids and he looks very different.

Victoria, Ryan’s mum, told Mirror Online: “I want him there on the first day.

“I want him to start on the day when his peers do so that he can build relationships.

“He is very excited about going to school.

“Those first few days are very important, especially for children like Ryan.

“He was only at nursery for a year and two months.”