Breast cancer signs are being missed by women with body worries, survey finds

Body hang-ups could delay breast cancer diagnosis, according to a major survey.

Women dissatisfied with the size and shape of their bust are less likely to self-examine, a vital step for early detection of the disease.

Researchers from Cambridge-based Anglia Ruskin University found that three-quarters of women were unhappy with the size and shape of their breasts, making them far less likely to carry out the crucial checks.

Almost half of the 18,000 women quizzed said they’d be happier with a larger bust while a third wanted to go down a size.

Lead researcher Professor Viren Swami said: ‘Breast size dissatisfaction may reduce breast awareness, particularly if a woman’s breasts trigger feelings of anxiety, shame or embarrassment.’

Allergies to an extract taken from bees – a product found in a wide number of cosmetics – may have doubled over the past decade.

The number of people developing a skin reaction to propolis has risen from just over two per cent in 2007 to almost four per cent today.

Propolis comprises materials from plants mixed with an enzyme present in bees’ saliva.

The insects use it to ‘glue’ together their hives, but propolis is also prized as a natural antibacterial and can be found in shampoos, conditioners, lipsticks and toothpastes.

Experts now want wider testing for the allergy.