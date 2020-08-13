Brit on holiday at TUI hotel in Greece tests positive for coronavirus – Latest News

According to the Foreign Office test results are expected to become available within 24 hours.

The Brit was tested at the airport when they landed in Corfu as part of the country’s random health screening and has been isolated in their hotel room after the results came through four days later.

A Brit holidaymaker has tested positive for coronavirus while on vacation at a TUI hotel in Greece.

TUI has confirmed the holidaymaker has shown no symptoms of coronavirus.

The holidaymaker was staying at the luxury five star TUI Blue Atlantica Grand Mediterraneo Resort but has been removed from the hotel and placed in a special isolation hotel where they must now stay for 14 days, Mirror Online reports.

TUI has contacted its other 140 guests staying at the hotel and all people due to be arriving at the hotel to give them advice.

The hotel has carried out “extensive cleaning procedures” following the case.

It means they could have passed on the virus unknowingly to other tourists before they were placed in quarantine.

All passengers on the same plane have also been contacted and could be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days by the Greek health authorities.

It’s understood that the local health authority has assessed the situation and confirmed there are “no concerns” as the risk of any spread of infection is considered “low”.

It adds: “These will be mandatory and you should comply with the Greek authorities’ requirements.”

The FCO warns travellers going to Greece that if other passengers on your flight subsequently test positive, “you may be subject to further quarantine/self isolation requirements”.

On its website TUI describes the BLUE Atlantica Grand Mediterraneo Resort as offering up “luxurious looks and a dramatic cliffside setting”.

A seven-night all inclusive stay at the hotel this month for two people costs £2,351.

The hotel – formerly called the TUI SENSIMAR Atlantica Grand Mediterraneo Resort & Spa – is spread out across acres of cliffside forest, looking out over Ermones Beach.

A TUI spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a guest staying at the TUI Blue Atlantica Grand Mediterraneo Resort in Corfu has tested positive for Covid-19.