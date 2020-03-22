Britain could start to lift drastic social restriction measures by summer, expert claims

Britain could begin reversing some of its most draconian social distancing measures within two or three months, according to a top health expert.

Richard Horton, editor of the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, dismissed talk of people working from home and public transport being ground to a halt for a year.

He believes the crisis in the UK will follow a similar trajectory seen in China, where society has now slowly started to return to normal after mass quarantines.

Mr Horton said the harshest social restrictions will be lifted by summer and rigorous personal hygiene measures will tide the UK over until a vaccine is ready in 2021.

He told The Times’ Stories of Our Times podcast: ‘I think in the next month or so we are going to have good evidence that is going to give us a path for how we do eventually lift the restrictions as we come into the summer,’ he said.

‘There’s no reason at all why we have to necessarily see a second wave of the epidemic.’

Mr Horton was a staunch critic of the Government’s previous coronavirus strategy and accused the Prime Minister of ‘playing roulette’ with people’s lives.

He said the previous approach had been ‘madness’ that had lost the nation ‘seven or eight weeks’ in the battle against the outbreak.

But The Lancet editor praised the UK when it dramatically shifted its stance on Monday, ordering people to avoid socialising and leaving their homes.

He said that he was ‘surprised and happy’ that many of his recommendations had been taken on board and described the u-turn as ‘courageous’.

Some experts have said that if the Government lifts these restrictions, the virus will be able to run rampant because of a lack of immunity.

But Mr Horton said this was not necessarily the case. He revealed his journal had received papers from research teams around the world which have been studying ways to suppress the pandemic while letting people go about their normal lives.

‘I think we will see these restrictions imposed for maybe two to three months and then, over the course of the summer, a very gradual staged relaxation of those restrictions which will take us into the autumn months.’

Mr Horton’s comments come despite the fact 20,000 troops were put on standby overnight and Boris Johnson hinted London could face a total lockdown within days.

The Prime Minister refused to rule out the possibility of ‘further and faster measures’ to control the spread of the virus on the busy streets of the capital, where the epidemic is running ahead of the rest of the country.

He said ‘ruthless’ enforcement of so-called social distancing measures – such as working from home and avoiding social gatherings in pubs, cinemas and restaurants – was needed.

Some 953 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in London – more than a third of the UK total of 2,626.

A draconian lockdown could be implemented as early as this weekend in the capital, populated by 9million, which officials believe has become a ‘city of superspreaders’, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It comes as military chiefs are putting up to 20,000 troops on standby to be deployed to Britain’s streets, hospitals and other key sites to help tackle the pandemic.

It is thought that many are undergoing fast-track training on how to drive oxygen tankers around the country in order to supply hospitals.

Helicopters are also being readied to transport supplies.

As part of a package of support, thousands of troops will be mobilised or flown home from overseas programmes and put at high readiness to move as part of a new Covid Support Force.

The most vital personnel are likely to be put in quarantine in UK bases until they are needed and all those overseas will have their holiday time cancelled.

At the same time, thousands of reservists will be put on a wartime-style footing to boost numbers.

Mr Johnson last night said people who chose to ignore the official advice could put others at risk.

Anecdotal evidence suggests some Londoners do not appear to be following Government advice to socially distance themselves, and have been attending pubs, clubs and restaurants and continuing to travel to work.

As a result, London could follow the example of other cities around the world which have been hit by the virus and go into so-called lockdown.

However, police are said to be concerned that the measures would be unenforceable and could even lead to public disorder.

This comes as Tube stations on the London Underground network are facing closure today to battle the outbreak of Covid-19.

Up to 40 stations which do not interchange with other lines could be closed, while the Waterloo and City line and Night Tube services will not run from Friday.

Buses in the capital will be reduced and people are being urged ‘not to use public transport for anything other than essential journeys’.

This morning London stations Arsenal, Barbican, Borough, Bounds Green, Bow Road, Covent Garden, Goodge Street, Hampstead and Manor House have been closed so far.

TfL said it would also be gradually reducing the frequency of services across the network from Monday, ‘to provide a service for critical workers to get to where they need to – ensuring that remaining services are not overcrowded’.

London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams will also be running fewer services from next week.