Britain’s coronavirus death toll could be 80% HIGHER than official figures show because of lag

The true number of coronavirus victims in England could be 80 per cent higher than official figures show because of a lag in the way deaths are recorded.

By March 27, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) had declared just 926 COVID-19 fatalities in hospitals around the country.

This was 78 per cent lower than the 1,649 deaths recorded by NHS England during the same time frame.

If the ratio has followed the same trajectory since then, England’s true death toll may be around 8,800, instead of the official 4,897.

This is because it can takes days – or in some cases weeks – for a coronavirus death to be reported, recorded and fed back into the Government’s overall tally.

The data does not include Scotland or Northern Ireland – up to March 27, 80 people had died in the those countries (34 in Wales, 33 in Scotland and 13 in Northern Ireland).

Meanwhile, statistics show COVID-19 is now responsible for almost one in 20 of all deaths every week in England and Wales.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures are based on the number of fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Coronavirus was not necessarily the cause of death for every one of the patients, but was believed to have played a role.

A total of 11,141 deaths from all causes were registered in England and Wales in the week ending March 27, ONS found. Of those, the killer virus was involved in 539 cases (4.8 per cent).

The ONS’s new data series includes people who have died with or after having COVID-19 in the community.

Whereas the Department of Health and NHS England figures only record deaths of hospital patients.

Anyone who has the virus – for which at least 51,608 people have tested positive in the UK – mentioned on their death certificate will be included in the ONS’s weekly statistics.

This adds to the daily updates coming from NHS hospitals around the country where adults of all ages are dying in intensive care units.

The ONS found that a total 1,568 deaths in England that occurred up to and including March 27 had COVID-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

Almost all (93 per cent) died in hospitals, with the remainder occurring in hospices, care homes and private homes up to March 27.

This compares with 1,649 coronavirus-related deaths reported by NHS England in the same time period.

The ONS said its figures were lower than the NHS’s because of a delay in registering the deaths.

The report said: ‘Numbers produced by the ONS take longer to prepare because they have to be certified by a doctor, registered and processed. But once ready, they are the most accurate and complete information.’

While the rate of coronavirus infections is starting to slow in the UK, it could take weeks before death rates fall.

It can take up to three weeks before somebody is killed by COVID-19, suggesting there could be another fortnight before the effects of last Monday’s travel restrictions start to show.

It has been three weeks since Britons were told not to go outside unless it was necessary.

As well as a delay between people catching the virus and dying, there can also be lags between someone’s death and it being officially announced.

NHS staff have to test critically ill patients more than once to confirm they have the disease, and must also notify the family and get consent to share details if they die.

Death statistics being shared by NHS hospitals have already shown time lags of 10 days or more.

It means the number of people dying in hospital with coronavirus is still doubling every three-and-a-half days despite confirmed cases and hospitalisations are slowing down.

Yesterday, the country was given a glimmer of hope as the number of people dying of COVID-19 fell for the second day in a row.

The UK declared 439 more deaths, taking the total to 5,373. It marked a 30 per cent drop on the daily increase the day before.

The death count was the lowest since March 31, last Tuesday, when it was 381, and marks a 39 per cent fall from the UK’s worst day so far, Saturday, when the deaths of 708 people were recorded.

The number of new cases is also lower than it was for almost all of last week, with the 3,802 new positive tests 2,101 fewer than 5,903 yesterday and only the second time since March that the number has been below 4,000.

England accounted for 403 of the fatalities while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland declared 36 more deaths between them over the past day.

Falling figures may be a reason to be cheerful, but experts have warned against pinning too much significance to day-by-day numbers.

Statistics recorded on Sundays and published on Mondays have, since the outbreak in the UK began, been routinely followed by an upward surge on Tuesday. Last Monday’s figure was 13 per cent lower than Sunday’s.

For normality to return experts say antibody tests – which reveal who has already recovered from COVID-19 – will be necessary.

But leading scientists have warned the UK is at least a month away from having any that work, adding that all the kits that have been checked already have ‘not performed well’ and are not worth using.