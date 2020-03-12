British couple stranded on coronavirus-hit Grand Princess slam the government for failing to care

A British couple who fear for their lives on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship near San Francisco have slammed the Government for failing to care about UK passengers.

The Grand Princess, with 21 confirmed coronavirus infections among 3,500 people on board, has been circling the Californian coast since March 4. It is also linked to two deaths.

Denise and Leo McConkey, from London, said they had ‘no clue whatsoever’ about how they will be rescued from their ‘prison’ cabins in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan labelled the lack of support an ‘absolute disgrace’ and pleaded with Boris Johnson and ministers to provide information to the 140 British nationals on board the vessel.

Passengers from 54 countries have been confined to their cabins unable to leave for days, being served food left at their doorsteps by crew in masks and gloves.

The Grand Princess is due to dock in Oakland today, but is expected to initially only allow sick people and Americans off, who will be quarantined nearby.

Mr and Mrs McConkey say they haven’t been tested and ‘don’t know what will happen to us’, claiming to have received no information from the British Government and say there is no one to speak to from cruise company.

`We can’t actually speak to anyone. We just get an announcement from the captain,’ Mrs McConkey said on Good Morning Britain.

As other British citizens begged the Government to get the home, the Foreign Office and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was ‘working intensively’ with US authorities on arrange a flight and was in contact with those on board.

The predicament is reminiscent of the Diamond Princess – owned by the same company – which was quarantined off Japan in February. It was linked to almost 700 cases and six deaths, one of whom was a British man.

Britons on board the Grand Princess have described feeling tired and ‘fed up’, having been confined to their cabins since Wednesday.

It was refused to dock after it emerged that 19 crew and two people who had been on the ship during its previous voyage had contracted the virus.

Panic was sparked when a 71-year-old man on a previous trip died after getting home. Another 75-year-old man has also died.

Among the 140 British nationals on lockdown, Mr and Mrs McConkey claim they have received minimal information from both staff and the British government.

Asked if they had heard from the British government, they said: ‘Nothing at all. Not a word.’

On GMB, Mrs McConkey told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: ‘We can’t actually speak to anybody. We just have an announcement from the captain.

‘We’ve got a letter here saying they are going to disembark the sick passengers first, then the Californians, then rest of the Americans, and they don’t know what will happen with us.’

Mr McConkey said: ‘We are in a life and death situation and we’re getting no help from the British Government. It just seems like nobody cares.’

Piers said: ‘It’s an absolute disgrace. If anyone from the Government is watching this, these are British citizens stuck in a crisis on a boat and they need your help, they need information.’

The couple said they were with elderly relatives over the age of 75 and friends – one of whom has an immune disorder.

They were unable to communicate in person with any of their family and friends who are on different decks.

Mr McConkey said he left his cabin on one occasion and claims he was warned by security he would be ‘locked up’ if he didn’t return to his room immediately.

Mrs McConkey said: ‘It’s like being in prison. They knock on the door leave the food on the door and walk away. They’ve got masks on and gloves. We have to just open the door and bring the food in and then put it back out at the end.

‘Nineteen of the crew have the virus and it’s the crew serving us the food. So we don’t know.’

Piers said: ‘You’re stuck on this massive boat, there are a load of people with coronavirus, you’ve got elderly friends and relatives with you with underlying health conditions and you’ve got no information from the British government at all about what is happening.

‘We invited a British government to come on the programme today, they haven’t put anybody up. I find that unbelievable at this stage of a global health crisis.’

A spokeswoman for operator Princess Cruises said: ‘Disembarkation will commence in order of priority, as defined and directed by both state and local authorities. It is expected to be a multiple-day process.’

The crew will remain on board the ship as it departs from San Francisco Bay once all guests are off, a spokeswoman added. Passengers will be tested for the virus once they arrive at their next destination.

‘Plans for a crew quarantine are still being determined,’ she said.

The Government said it has been in contact with all Britons on the ship and is ‘working intensively’ to arrange a repatriation flight.

A spokesman said: ‘We are working intensively with the US authorities on arrangements for a flight for British nationals who are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.

‘We are in contact with all British nationals on board to offer assistance, as well as local authorities and staff on board the ship.’

In an appeal to the British Government, Jackie Bissell said: ‘Please try and get us home or at least get us tested to get us out of this room.’

The grandmother, of Hartley, Kent, was enjoying a 70th birthday trip when the liner was quarantined.

Neil and Victoria Hanlon, from Bridgwater in Somerset, said they are eager to get home.

Speaking before news of the planned disembarkation was announced, Mr Hanlon said he felt ‘gutted’ that they might have to stay on the ship for another few days.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘(We’re feeling) very suppressed, very tired, fed up. Just want to get home.’

Mr Hanlon said food is now being limited, and Mrs Hanlon added: ‘We just want to get back to Britain, really.’

Justine Griffin, from Coventry but living in Leicestershire, is travelling with her husband Dave and friends, and renewed her wedding vows on board the ship to mark her 25th wedding anniversary.

She previously told the PA news agency she feared they would be ‘at the bottom of the list’ to get off the vessel.

The couple have not been tested for the coronavirus but believe they will have to enter quarantine in the UK for a further two weeks when they return home.

Princess Cruises, owned by Carnival Corp, the world’s leading cruise operator, also runs the Diamond Princess, which was placed into quarantine in Japan last month.

A total of 696 on board the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship became infected while it was held in quarantine off the port of Yokohama.

A British man became the first UK citizen to die from coronavirus after being infected on the ship, among five other internationals.

A group of 30 British nationals and two Irish citizens were flown back to the UK from the cruise liner and spent two weeks isolated at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

But UK passengers slammed the government for their slow, botched repatriation process.

Alan Steele, from Wolverhampton, blasted the Foreign Office and accused ministers of ‘treating us badly’ and added: ’78 Brits, what the hell do they matter?’

Leading scientists warned holidaymakers who remained aboard the ship were increasingly likely to catch coronavirus because the gigantic vessel is an ideal breeding ground due to its bungled 14-day quarantine.

The Grand Princess will dock at The Port of Oakland which was chosen because of its proximity to an airport and a military base, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland.

US passengers will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia, where they will be tested for the Covid-19 virus and quarantined.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities organised flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 American passengers to quarantine.

About 1,100 crew on the ship, 19 of whom have tested positive for the new virus, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, Mr Newsom said.

‘That ship will turn around — and they are currently assessing appropriate places to bring that quarantined ship – but it will not be here in the San Francisco Bay,’ he said.

The ship was initially planned to dock during the weekend, when US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday all 3,533 passengers and crew will be tested.

Pence believes the numbers of those infected was high among the crew as they had likely been exposed during two previous outings.

He said: ‘We will be testing everyone on the ship and quarantining as necessary. But with regard to the 1,100-member crew, we anticipate that they will be quarantined on the ship.’

President Donald Trump said he would rather have passengers remain on board the vessel, but that he would let others decide if they can disembark.

‘I’d rather have them stay on, personally, but I fully understand if they want to take them off,’ Trump told reporters after touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

Allowing passengers onto US soil who might be infected would push up the number of coronavirus cases in the country, he said. There have been 554 confirmed cases and 21 deaths in the US.

Among the passengers stranded off the California coast on the Grand Princess is Kari Kolstoe, a retiree from North Dakota with stage-4 cancer.

Mrs Kolstoe, 60, said she and her husband, Paul, 61, had badly needed respite from the grind of medical intervention she has endured for the past 18 months.

She worries their getaway cruise will end up causing a fateful delay in her next round of chemotherapy, scheduled to begin this week.