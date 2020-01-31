British father stranded in Wuhan with his Chinese wife and baby after missing 3am evacuation flight

Dozens of Britons are trapped in coronavirus-stricken Wuhan today after being given as little as seven minutes to pack up their lives and get to the airport for a rescue flight that ended up having hundreds of empty seats.

The Government chartered plane is hours from landing back in the UK where passengers face a two-week quarantine – but the Boeing 747 jet took off with just 83 of the 150 Britons with tickets on board – meaning a third of people with allocated seats never left the virus-hit city.

It came as Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said two patients from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus – the first confirmed cases on British soil – and are being treated in a specialist disease unit in Newcastle.

British academic Michael Pattison, who has lived in Wuhan for 15 years, revealed the shambolic evacuation arrangements and told Sky News: ‘I only received the official travel documents seven minutes before the deadline to get to the muster point which was 25 miles away in a city that’s in total lockdown with virtually no transport available’.

Pictures on social media showed Briton Ben Kavanagh wearing a mask on board before take-off – but the jet’s cabin with a 300-plus passenger capacity was practically empty.

Adam Bridgeman is also stranded with his Chinese wife and newborn baby after being given less than two hours notice. He had pledged to stay after he was told that seats on jumbo jet due into Brize Norton at 1pm were only for British citizens – meaning his spouse and child would have to stay behind.

But last night in a sudden U-turn he received a call at 11.15pm saying the entire family could fly back to the UK – but only had until 1am to get to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport for check-in despite a travel ban in the city.

Mr Bridgeman said it was impossible to pack up their flat in that time – but the Foreign Office called again saying the rescue flight was delayed and sent a taxi for them. But by the time the car turned up it was too late for the 3am check-in, leaving them stranded.

He told Good Morning Britain: ‘We received a call from the Foreign Office at around 11.15pm saying my wife and child would be allowed on plane but had to be at airport at 1am we couldn’t get ready in time we decided not to do that. Later at 1am they said we could get the plane if we made it at 3am.

‘We couldn’t get a taxi we phoned police to try and get a ride but nothing. The Foreign Office managed to arrange for a car to pick us up. But unfortunately by the time he arrived we only had about 15 minutes to get to the airport, so we thought ‘it’s too late’.’

Mr Bridgeman said the FCO had told him that his family might be able to leave the city on another flight. He added: ‘The Foreign Office said that they might be able to organise for us to board a different plane from, in their words, one of Britain’s EU partners.’

There were around 300 people from the UK in Wuhan – but only around half have expressed a wish to leave.

As the coronavirus death toll in China today rose to 213 after the World Health Organisation declared a global emergency, it has also emerged:

MailOnline has been contacted by others given similarly last minute instructions, with dozens of other Brits also likely to have been given two hours or less to get to the airport without any public transport running.

The Foreign Office has not said how many people have been left behind in Coronavirus hit China, where at least 213 have died and thousands have fallen ill. Last night they had expected 150 people from the UK to board the flight – but this morning said just 83 flew.

The Government chartered aircraft left China at 9.45am local time and is due to arrive at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, at around 1pm today, before the evacuees are taken north by bus to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside where they will spend the next fortnight in its former student halls.

British citizen Matt Raw was given permission from the Chinese authorities to fly home with his wife and his mother.

Previous restrictions meant those with Chinese passports, such as Ying, were not permitted to leave the country.

In a video, filmed at the airport, Mr Raw told the Guardian: ‘We have finally been given permission to fly. We are at the airport, ready to go through security. We have been able to get my mother and wife, she has been told she can fly. So, fingers crossed, we get through security and can return to England.’

He later said while waiting to board the plane: ‘We are being evacuated right now. The Chinese authorities have seen fit to allow [my wife]to travel. We have been queued up here for some time now. The flight was supposed to leave at 7am, but now it is closer to 9 o’clock.’

Ben Kavanagh, who was one of the first to board the plane, compiled a video diary showing his journey to Wuhan Tianhe Airport, which started at the toll bridge preparing to leave the city, while masked Chinese authorities kept a close watch on proceedings.

The teacher gave a thumbs up to the camera as he got on the bus saying ‘let’s go home’, then adding ‘well England first…then home’. Video from the coach showed him sat next to other passengers wearing protective masks and goggles.

At the airport, weary-looking Brits sat in the terminal waiting for the plane back home, as officials diligently checked the papers of those getting ready to board.

A staff member then called out names for people to collect their tickets, but strikingly some people did not collect their tickets. Brits wrapped up warm in coats could then be seen presenting their passports ready to board the flight home.

Welshman Mr Graham also showed the buses ready to take him to the airport on Instagram and posted a video of the deserted terminal as he appeared to queue to go back to the UK, captioned with the words ‘He’s goin home…he’s goin home he’s goiiiin’.

The Wuhan exodus commenced as 213 people have now died in China after contracting the coronavirus and the number of global cases has soared to more than 9,600.

After landing on Friday morning, passengers will then be put onto buses which will take them on a three and a half hour drive to former student accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, where they’ll be kept for two weeks.

The group will be housed in a seven-storey NHS staff block with a pool table, TVs and wi-fi, including access to outdoor areas. Anyone with suspicious symptoms will be taken to the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen Hospital. Passengers were asked to sign contracts agreeing to be quarantined as a condition of getting the flight.

They will be allowed to work during the quarantine but cannot see visitors. Food and drink will be ordered in. Two weeks is the maximum incubation period of the illness – the duration between someone becoming infected and showing symptoms.

Should anyone show signs of coronavirus, which include a cough, sore throat or temperature, they will be taken ten miles to the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospital’s infectious diseases unit.

Janelle Holmes, chief executive of Wirral University Hospital, sent a message to hospital staff on Thursday evening saying they will welcome ‘around 100 British citizens’ and before their arrival they will be ‘screened for symptoms’.

The coach company collecting British passengers arriving on the evacuation flight out of coronavirus-hit China said its vehicles will be ‘deep cleaned’ afterwards.

At least seven coaches from Horseman Coaches Ltd were seen arriving at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire at around 10am.

The coach drivers had agreed to take the job, a company spokesman said, but he refused to say whether they would also face being quarantined.

After several delays, the evacuation flight left Wuhan at 9.45am local time on Friday, carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries, and is expected to arrive at Brize Norton at around 1pm.

The Horseman Coaches spokesman said: ‘The Department for Health have procedures in place for the vehicles to be deep cleaned.

‘That is part of the process of this undertaking, which will happen as soon as the vehicles are clear.’

Two people in England have been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus and are being treated in Newcastle.

The patients are members of the same family and are the first people in England to be diagnosed with it on British soil.

They did not fly back to the UK on the Government’s evacuation flight, which is scheduled to land in Oxfordshire at around 1pm this afternoon.

Until today, at least 161 people had tested negative for the virus in the UK but none had been diagnosed with it.

The infection makes England the 23rd country or territory outside of China to declare cases of the infection.

It did, however, confirm that they are not in Wirral, Merseyside, where people being evacuated from the centre of the outbreak will be quarantined later today.

There are four hospitals in England equipped to handle the patients – Guy’s and St Thomas’ and the Royal Free in London, the Royal Liverpool and Newcastle upon Tyne Hospital. Whether they are already at one of these has not been confirmed.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England said in a statement this morning: ‘We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus.

‘The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

‘The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

‘We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately.

‘We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.’

The confirmation comes just hours before an evacuation flight which left China last night is expected to land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Scientists had been expecting a case to be diagnosed here for more than a week, since it became clear how widely the virus was spreading.

Professor Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said: ‘The report of the first two cases diagnosed positive for 2019-nCoV in the UK is not surprising and was almost inevitable.’

Nathalie MacDermott, a Kings College London lecturer told Sky News: ‘I think this is to be expected.

‘We’ve been expecting it for the last week or so at least. To some degree, a little bit of a surprise that it’s only happened now given the spread of cases overseas from China over the last two weeks.’

More cases may emerge in the coming days and weeks as more people return from China.

A total of 83 British citizens are on board under the guard of Army medics and RAF personnel and will be taken by bus to Wirral, Merseyside to be quarantined.

They have flown home after the Government rustled together an evacuation flight yesterday for people trapped in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak.

The patients will all have had medical testing before boarding the plane and any who showed signs of sickness would have been turned away at the airport and left in China.

It is not known whether anybody was refused a seat because of their health.

There remains a possibility that passengers on the flight, who include holidaymakers and expats who were living in China, are infected with the virus.

It can take up to two weeks, or potentially more, for symptoms to appear so people may not know they are infected.

For this reason, the passengers will all be isolated in an NHS facility in Wirral, believed to be a nurses’ accommodation apartment building.

The confirmed cases come after recent days have seen coronavirus scares around the UK with video and pictures emerging of hazmat-clad medical workers in London, Bristol and Hertfordshire.

New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Hertfordshire was last night evacuated in an infection scare.

In a video clip a hospital worker can be heard telling patients: ‘It’s highly unlikely, but the people who do actually test positive in any way, we can contact you in advance of anything going on.’

Wirral residents were left furious at the 83 Britons being evacuated from China amid the coronavirus pandemic being housed in a unit on their peninsula.

The evacuees will be taken 180 miles by bus to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside for a 14-day quarantine period after landing at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 1pm.

Some people living on the Wirral took to social media to express their concerns at the move, calling it a ‘bizarre’ move and an ‘absolute joke’.

Jane Godman, from the Wirral, wrote on Twitter, ‘Decision to have a coronavirus quarantine centre at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral is bizarre.

‘One of the busiest hospitals in the North West, with a maternity unit, in a built up area, 170 miles from where the Wuhan plane lands. Who decided this and why?’

Phillip Cunnington, from nearby Newton-le-Willows in Lancashire, tweeted his reaction to a Sky News tweet saying the evacuees were being taken to the Wirral.

He said: ‘Oh great, Wirral’s in the news, you don’t often see that, so often overshadowed by Liverpool, it’d be great to see it get some positive pub… Oh.’

Amanda Jelley, from West Kirby on the Wirral, added: ‘Why are the 150 people being isolated at Arrowe Park Hospital, 187 miles from Brize Norton.

‘Arrowe Park Hospital is on a small peninsular so is that the choice to try and contain the virus? Being from the Wirral I am furious at this decision.’

The British passengers – who have mainly been in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province – will be housed in an NHS staff accommodation block.

They will have access to the internet but had to sign a contract agreeing to isolation before they could board the flight, and underwent temperature checks.

Asked whether she was informed of the decision, Labour MP for Wirral South Alison McGovern tweeted: ‘No. No one has informed me. Awaiting a call.

‘Will be asking Department for Health to make sure that those being brought to Wirral be made as comfortable as possible.

‘Know my constituents will feel for them and will back our brilliant NHS staff to do everything necessary to help.’

Another person asked: ‘What did The Wirral do to deserve this?’ A further tweet said: ‘This is very worrying and will cause panic in the Liverpool area.’

Chinese health official said the death toll in the country from the virus had risen to 213, up from 170 a day earlier, with the number of known cases now at 9,692.

No deaths have occurred outside China, although 82 cases have been confirmed across 18 countries.

Janelle Holmes, chief executive of Wirral University Hospital, sent a message to staff last night, saying: ‘Around 100 British citizens will be travelling to the UK from China tomorrow.

‘We will be welcoming and housing them in the accommodation block at Arrowe Park Hospital. Before arrival they will be screened for symptoms. If anyone becomes unwell after arrival they will be treated following appropriate protocols.’

Someone who is infected with the Wuhan coronavirus can spread it with just a simple cough or a sneeze, scientists say.

At least 170 people with the virus are now confirmed to have died and more than 8,000 have been infected in at least 18 countries and regions. But experts predict the true number of people with the disease could be 100,000, or even as high as 350,000 in Wuhan alone, as they warn it may kill as many as two in 100 cases. Here’s what we know so far:

A coronavirus is a type of virus which can cause illness in animals and people. Viruses break into cells inside their host and use them to reproduce itself and disrupt the body’s normal functions. Coronaviruses are named after the Latin word ‘corona’, which means crown, because they are encased by a spiked shell which resembles a royal crown.

The coronavirus from Wuhan is one which has never been seen before this outbreak. It is currently named 2019-nCoV, and does not have a more detailed name because so little is known about it.

Dr Helena Maier, from the Pirbright Institute, said: ‘Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that infect a wide range of different species including humans, cattle, pigs, chickens, dogs, cats and wild animals.

‘Until this new coronavirus was identified, there were only six different coronaviruses known to infect humans. Four of these cause a mild common cold-type illness, but since 2002 there has been the emergence of two new coronaviruses that can infect humans and result in more severe disease (Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronaviruses).

‘Coronaviruses are known to be able to occasionally jump from one species to another and that is what happened in the case of SARS, MERS and the new coronavirus. The animal origin of the new coronavirus is not yet known.’

The first human cases were publicly reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where approximately 11million people live, after medics first started seeing infections on December 31.

By January 8, 59 suspected cases had been reported and seven people were in critical condition. Tests were developed for the new virus and recorded cases started to surge.

The first person died that week and, by January 16, two were dead and 41 cases were confirmed. The next day, scientists predicted that 1,700 people had become infected, possibly up to 4,500.

Just a week after that, there had been more than 800 confirmed cases and those same scientists estimated that some 4,000 – possibly 9,700 – were infected in Wuhan alone. By that point, 26 people had died.

By January 27, more than 2,800 people were confirmed to have been infected, 81 had died, and estimates of the total number of cases ranged from 100,000 to 350,000 in Wuhan alone.

By January 30, the number of deaths had risen to 170 and cases were in excess of 7,500.

Nobody knows for sure. Coronaviruses in general tend to originate in animals – the similar SARS and MERS viruses are believed to have originated in civet cats and camels, respectively.

The first cases of the virus in Wuhan came from people visiting or working in a live animal market in the city, which has since been closed down for investigation.

Although the market is officially a seafood market, other dead and living animals were being sold there, including wolf cubs, salamanders, snakes, peacocks, porcupines and camel meat.

Bats are a prime suspect – researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences said in a recent statement: ‘The Wuhan coronavirus’ natural host could be bats… but between bats and humans there may be an unknown intermediate.’

And another scientific journal article has suggested the virus first infected snakes, which may then have transmitted it to people at the market in Wuhan.

Peking University researchers analysed the genes of the coronavirus and said they most closely matched viruses which are known to affect snakes. They said: ‘Results derived from our evolutionary analysis suggest for the first time that snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir for the 2019-nCoV,’ in the Journal of Medical Virology.

Experts say the international community is concerned about the virus because so little is known about it and it appears to be spreading quickly.

It is similar to SARS, which infected 8,000 people and killed nearly 800 in an outbreak in Asia in 2003, in that it is a type of coronavirus which infects humans’ lungs.

Another reason for concern is that nobody has any immunity to the virus because they’ve never encountered it before. This means it may be able to cause more damage than viruses we come across often, like the flu or common cold.

Speaking at a briefing in January, Oxford University professor, Dr Peter Horby, said: ‘Novel viruses can spread much faster through the population than viruses which circulate all the time because we have no immunity to them.

‘Most seasonal flu viruses have a case fatality rate of less than one in 1,000 people. Here we’re talking about a virus where we don’t understand fully the severity spectrum but it’s possible the case fatality rate could be as high as two per cent.’

If the death rate is truly two per cent, that means two out of every 100 patients who get it will die.

‘My feeling is it’s lower,’ Dr Horby added. ‘We’re probably missing this iceberg of milder cases. But that’s the current circumstance we’re in.

‘Two per cent case fatality rate is comparable to the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 so it is a significant concern globally.’

The illness can spread between people just through coughs and sneezes, making it an extremely contagious infection. And it may also spread even before someone has symptoms.

It is believed to travel in the saliva and even through water in the eyes, therefore close contact, kissing, and sharing cutlery or utensils are all risky.

Originally, people were thought to be catching it from a live animal market in Wuhan city. But cases soon began to emerge in people who had never been there, which forced medics to realise it was spreading from person to person.

There is now evidence that it can spread third hand – to someone from a person who caught it from another person.

Once someone has caught the virus it may take between two and 14 days for them to show any symptoms – but they may still be contagious during this time.

If and when they do become ill, typical signs include a runny nose, a cough, sore throat and a fever (high temperature). The vast majority of patients – at least 97 per cent, based on available data – will recover from these without any issues or medical help.

In a small group of patients, who seem mainly to be the elderly or those with long-term illnesses, it can lead to pneumonia. Pneumonia is an infection in which the insides of the lungs swell up and fill with fluid. It makes it increasingly difficult to breathe and, if left untreated, can be fatal and suffocate people.

Scientists in China have recorded the genetic sequences of around 19 strains of the virus and released them to experts working around the world.

This allows others to study them, develop tests and potentially look into treating the illness they cause.

Examinations have revealed the coronavirus did not change much – changing is known as mutating – much during the early stages of its spread.

However, the director-general of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, yesterday said the virus was mutating and adapting as it spread through people.

This means efforts to study the virus and to potentially control it may be made extra difficult because the virus might look different every time scientists analyse it.

More study may be able to reveal whether the virus first infected a small number of people then change and spread from them, or whether there were various versions of the virus coming from animals which have developed separately.

The virus has so far killed 170 people out of a total of at least 8,200 officially confirmed cases – a death rate of around two per cent. This is a similar death rate to the Spanish Flu outbreak which, in 1918, went on to kill around 50million people.

However, experts say the true number of patients is likely considerably higher and therefore the death rate considerably lower. Imperial College London researchers estimate that there were 4,000 (up to 9,700) cases in Wuhan city alone up to January 18 – officially there were only 444 there to date. If cases are in fact 100 times more common than the official figures, the virus may be far less dangerous than currently believed.

Experts say it is likely only the most seriously ill patients are seeking help and are therefore recorded – the vast majority will have only mild, cold-like symptoms. For those whose conditions do become more severe, there is a risk of developing pneumonia which can destroy the lungs and kill you.

The Wuhan coronavirus cannot currently be cured and it is proving difficult to contain.

Antibiotics do not work against viruses, so they are out of the question. Antiviral drugs can, but the process of understanding a virus then developing and producing drugs to treat it would take years and huge amounts of money.

No vaccine exists for the coronavirus yet and it’s not likely one will be developed in time to be of any use in this outbreak, for similar reasons to the above.

The National Institutes of Health in the US, and Baylor University in Waco, Texas, say they are working on a vaccine based on what they know about coronaviruses in general, using information from the SARS outbreak. But this may take a year or more to develop, according to Pharmaceutical Technology.

Currently, governments and health authorities are working to contain the virus and to care for patients who are sick and stop them infecting other people.

People who catch the illness are being quarantined in hospitals, where their symptoms can be treated and they will be away from the uninfected public.

And airports around the world are putting in place screening measures such as having doctors on-site, taking people’s temperatures to check for fevers and using thermal screening to spot those who might be ill (infection causes a raised temperature).

However, it can take weeks for symptoms to appear, so there is only a small likelihood that patients will be spotted up in an airport.

The outbreak has not officially been confirmed as either an epidemic or a pandemic yet. This is likely because, despite the global concern, the number of people who have been confirmed to be infected is still relatively low.

A pandemic is defined by the World Health Organization as the ‘worldwide spread of a new disease’.

An epidemic is when a disease takes hold of a smaller community, such as a single country, region or continent.