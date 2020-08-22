British sex festival given go-ahead despite pandemic – but no sex allowed – Latest News

At the end of August, the HU9 club in east Hull will be hosting the annual two-day Swing Fest, reports Hull Live.

The Hull swingers club festival was in fear of being scrapped for breaking social distancing measures.

The Hull swingers club festival has been given the go-ahead to host its annual two-day event, but no sex will be allowed in a bid to adhere to social distancing rules

Initial plans to include an “adult bouncy castle” have been scrapped in a bid to keep in line with social distancing measures.

Concerns had been raised from members of the public as to whether the event should go ahead during the coronavirus pandemic.

This will include a large stage, light show, live DJs, tribute acts and even fire breathers.

Other members of the community said they were “appalled by this blatant disregard of people’s safety” claiming that the event would breach Covid-19 regulations.

One swinger, who is also an NHS worker, described plans to host the event as “totally irresponsible”.

A council spokesman said: “The council is continuing to work with event organisers to develop their plans and ensure they are compliant with up to date restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

However, Hull City Council, which has been liaising with organisers, says sexual activity of any kind is off-limits.

Despite objections from the public HU9 owners defended their decision to host the two-day event.

“Although the event is advertised to the swinging community, there will be no sexual activity involved in the event or any activities which might be associated with a sexual entertainment venue or hostess bar.’’

Rob Smith, owner of the east Hull club, assured the community that the event would meet the government guidelines.

Speaking to the Mirror in July, he said: “We are a private member’s club and not a sex club.

“We have put measures in place to adhere to government guidelines and are working closely with the council to ensure it is a safe environment.”

He also passionately defended the decision to host the event saying swingers clubs should be allowed to operate in a similar post-lockdown manner as pubs.