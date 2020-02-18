Briton in coronavirus-hit Wuhan claims residents are being tackled to the ground and arrested

A Briton who gave up a seat on an evacuation plane to stay in coronavirus-hit Wuhan with his family says anyone who breaks strict home curfews is being thrown in jail.

Chris Hill, originally from Sunderland, claims residents are only allowed to leave their homes once every two to three days to get food as part of a tough new restrictions.

It means the English teacher, his wife Caitlyn Gao and their daughter Renee, four, are prisoners in their own home.

Medical staff are now policing housing estates to make sure nobody leaves or arrives and are ‘wrestling’ residents to the ground if they try to escape, Mr Hill claims.

The curfew was brought in after the number of deaths soared by more than 200 and infections spiked by 15,000 in a single day in China.

So far the epidemic has killed over 1,300 people, all but two of which are in China, and struck down more than 60,000 in 28 countries and territories.

Mr Hill said: ‘The whole city is on lockdown. They have medical personnel at the main gate of all housing places to make sure that no-one comes in or no-one goes out that’s ill.

‘Some instances I have heard of people trying to break through the residential quarantine.

‘They got half way out but then they were tackled to the ground by medical personnel and police.

‘Anybody that is caught trying to get out of the quarantine area of the buildings will be arrested for a criminal act.

‘They [medical staff]pick one person from each household that can go out every two or three days to get food, so it’s many people going out together.’

He added: ‘Supermarkets still get stocked. When the initial housing lock-down came into effect it was the same as when the city-wide lock-down came into effect – everyone went crazy and went out and stockpiled as much as they could.’

Mr Hill said that following the final repatriation flight from Wuhan, communication with the British government had ceased.

‘Now that I’ve made the decision to stay, anyone who chose to stay – that’s it. We’re here for the long haul,’ he said.

Two weeks ago Mr Hill revealed he would not risk getting on the evacuation flight and becoming separated from his wife and daughter.

Beijing was not letting its nationals leave in a desperate bid to prevent the virus spreading in other countries.

Mr Hill added that for he and his wife, who is a nurse in the city, the quarantine is ‘not really a problem’.

‘We’re allowed to leave the house but not the residential area,’ he said. ‘But [my daughter]is young so it’s best to keep her indoors. She understands that people are ill and that it’s not safe to go outside.’

A daily record of 242 coronavirus deaths were recorded in China yesterday and the number of reported cases surged by 15,000 (34 per cent).

A change to the way the cases are recorded – lung scans are now accepted as a diagnosis, as well as lab tests – caused the number of patients to soar to 60,000.

Two top politicians in Hubei, the region at the centre of the outbreak, have been sacked by Beijing for ‘not being so forthcoming’ about the virus.

They include the regional leader of the ruling Communist Party of China and, previously, the political chief and the director of the Hubei health commission.

And, today, an 80-year-old woman in Japan has died with the coronavirus to become the country’s first recorded victim, taking the toll to 1,370.

The death makes Japan just the third place outside of China to declare someone has died from the virus, along with Hong Kong and the Philippines.

At least 236 people have been officially diagnosed with the virus, now known as SARS-CoV-2, in Japan since its first infection on January 16.

Almost all of these, however – 219 at latest count – have been among passengers on a cruise ship which is quarantined in the water off a port near Yokohoma.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed the woman’s death today, February 13. She had been living in the Kanagawa region close to Tokyo.

Mr Kato said that authorities are not certain that the woman was killed by the virus, but that she is the first person to die after testing positive for the infection.