Britons are told to avoid ‘all but essential travel’ to Madrid

The Foreign Office today warned Britons to avoid ‘all but essential travel’ to Madrid and other areas of Spain.

British travellers are being told to scrap unnecessary visits to the regions of Madrid and La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro.

The FCO advice was issued after Spain announced a death toll spike of 50 per cent from 84 to 120, and infections soaring from 3,004 to 4,200, both in the space of one day.

Spanish authorities have designated those places as ‘areas of community transmission’.

Regional government chiefs are issuing an emergency order limiting freedom of movement in another seven coastal municipalities for the next fortnight.

The order is set to lead to the closure of discos, bars and restaurants.

Bars and restaurant closures in resorts like Benidorm, as well as other holiday hotspots along the Costa Blanca, will come into effect at midnight tonight.

The order covers the whole of the Valencian community which includes the provinces of Castellon, Valencia and Alicante. Benidorm is part of the province of Alicante.

Britons who are currently in Spain are not being advised to leave, because flights and other transport routes are still running.

Airlines are still running flights to and from the areas in question, the Foreign Office said.

However, the Spanish government has suspended all incoming flights from Italy until March 25 and asked people to avoid unnecessary travel.

‘People intending to travel to Spain should consult their airlines and tour operators,’ the UK government advice says.

The region of Madrid is one of 17 autonomous communities in Spain, and includes the capital city.

The community of La Rioja, also designated as a virus hotspot, is further north and includes the cities of Logrono and Calahorra.

La Bastida and Miranda de Ebro are in the north-western Castile and Leon region, while Vitoria is in the Basque country.

There is no advice against travelling to the rest of Spain, but officials are keeping the outbreak under review.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a state of emergency today and plans to deploy the military to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The highest level of lock down possible for the European nation comes hours after the Balearic islands announced a shuttering of all pubs, clubs and discos.

COVID-19 has already infected over 4,000 people in Spain and caused 120 deaths.

The decision will allow for decision-making to be centralised and for population movement to be limited.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on Saturday to ‘mobilise all public and private resources to protect citizens’, Sanchez said.

It is the second time the state of emergency has been enforced in Spain.

The first time was in 2010, with the air traffic controller crisis.

Sánchez said the order was for 15 days. He has asked the whole of Spain to follow expert to stop the virus from spreading.

‘The heroism is about washing one’s hands and staying at home. It will take weeks, it will be difficult and but we will overcome this emergency,’ he said.

The comments, delivered at a press conference earlier today, come shortly after Britons were warned against ‘all but essential travel’ to Madrid and some other parts of Spain.

While the FCO are yet to outlaw the Balearic archipelago, off of eastern Spain, the islands’ government today ordered the closure of discos, clubs, pubs, nightclubs, gyms and sports facilities, casinos and game rooms in Mallorca and Ibiza in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It has also ordered bars, restaurants, theatres and cinemas to reduce their capacity by at least a third.

There are currently 26 cases of coronavirus in the Balearics and there has been one death, a woman in her 60s who already had underlying health problems.

President, Francina Armengol acknowledged the measures are ‘drastic’ in a community where the ‘incidence is low’ – 0.8 per cent of the total in Spain – but assured that, with them, the community would come out of the health crisis.

She says ‘sacrifices’ have to be made and has asked for the population to stay at home for the next 15 days.

‘We are closing all the places where we believe there can be agglomerations,’ she told a press conference this lunchtime.

Discos and clubs will have to close for at least a fortnight, after which there will be a further review.

All large events have been suspended and school cancelled.

‘Individual responsibility is essential. Each measure of individual protection we take is an advance in the containment of the virus, ‘ said the Balearic president.

‘We know that the health crisis is serious, and we know that the economic impact will be important, but we can be sure that if we all act with the maximum responsibility we will be able to contain the virus in the coming weeks and we will be able to advance the recovery of economic and social normality. ‘

One of the most popular clubs in Mallorca, Tito’s in Palma, has formally announced its temporary closure due to coronavirus.

The management said this would be temporary and reopening will depend on the evolution of the disease. It has stressed that the decision has been taken for purely health reasons and that no member of staff has contracted the virus.

The FCO advice follows very similar guidance issued by Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney two days ago.

Officials are already advising against all but essential travel to Italy, and urging tourists to try to return to the UK as soon as possible.

That is becoming increasingly difficult with flights being scrapped and neighbouring countries closing their borders.

Britons are also advised against non-essential travel to China and any travel at all to Hubei province at the centre of the outbreak.

The FCO also advises against unnecessary travel to Iran, although that was the case already because of political tensions.

There is no general advice against travel to South Korea, except for affected provinces.

Separately, four towns in Catalonia were put under quarantine on Thursday in the first such move in the country.

The 66,000 inhabitants of the localities of Igualada, Odena, Santa Margarida de Montbui and Vilanova del Cami ‘cannot leave their urban core’ although they can leave their homes, a statement said.

Catalonia’s health minister Alba Verges told reporters that the authorities would be focussing on Igualada, a town of 40,000 people around 40 miles from Barcelona.

There are currently 58 cases in the town, 38 more than on Wednesday, the health minister said.

Catalan police officers were blocking cars trying to leave Igualada on a road this morning.

Spain’s royal palace said yesterday that King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia had tested negative for Covid-19.

The cabinet also underwent tests after the equalities minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, the second deputy prime minister.

The infected minister, Irene Montero, had appeared at a mass march of some 120,000 people through Madrid for International Women’s Day last Sundady.