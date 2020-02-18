Britons mock dramatic Government coronavirus advice that could see MILLIONS told to stay at home

Britons have mocked the dramatic Government coronavirus advice that could see millions told to stay at home and ‘self-isolate’ if they feel ill.

If the escalating crisis is not contained, health officials are expected to order anyone with a cough or flu-like illness, potentially millions of people, to take 14 days off work.

But Britons have joked about the potential advice, saying that having to stay at home ‘sounds like heaven’.

One even questioned how many Brits desperate for time off work would ‘jump on the bandwagon’ and ring in complaining of tell-tale symptoms.

Others asked why the draconian advice hasn’t already been issued, with more than 71,000 cases and almost 1,800 deaths recorded around the world.

It comes as health officials have told schools they do not need to close or send staff and pupils home if there is a suspected case of coronavirus.

Hospitals in the UK have already made designated ‘isolation pods’ to ensure patients who are tested for coronavirus are kept away from others.

But The Sunday telegraph reported that the NHS is expected to change its strategy if the outbreak can’t be contained.

Senior managers in the health service have been informed tests could stop once the number of UK cases reaches 100, or the virus is passing between humans in Britain.

Instead, officials will order anyone showing flu-like symptoms – which are the main sign of coronavirus – to stay at home for a fortnight.

Two weeks is believed to be the incubation period of the virus, meaning it is the maximum amount of time someone can be contagious without being ill themselves.

People can carry the virus and not show bad enough symptoms to get diagnosed, but the risk of this is considered to be gone after a fortnight.

All the British people evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan have been kept in quarantine in NHS accommodation and hotels for this purpose – none have yet turned out to be infected.

People on Twitter reacted with skepticism to the announcement.

Steve Brooks wrote in a tweet: ‘I’d love to self isolate for 14 days. It sounds like heaven.’

Dan Jones added: ‘I wonder how many people who just fancy two weeks off work will try to jump on this bandwagon? Trust me, there are plenty of them out there!’

And Simon Chapman tweeted: ‘If that will be the advice if the number of cases gets to 100, why is that not the advice now? Horses and stable doors comes to mind. Also how do you self isolate if you need food etc?’

Currently, people are told to self-isolate if they’re believed to have come into contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus and put themselves at risk of the infection.

A letter from PHE to people who attended a bus conference in London where an infected patient visited said: ‘If you are well, there is no action for you to take.

‘If you develop symptoms of cough or fever or shortness of breath, you should immediately: Stay indoor and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu; Call NHS 111 to inform them that you are a contact of a case of COVID-19’.

The symptoms of the coronavirus infection are vague, often resembling a run-of-the-mill cough, cold or flu, which could mean many ‘self-isolate’ without reason if the suggested advice is put in place.

And so many people get these illnesses that the number of people going into isolation could surge into the millions, potentially hitting businesses and the economy.

One nurse in Brighton who was told to stay at home after coming into contact with one of the seaside city’s six patients said official instructions for self-isolating were not effective.

Speaking anonymously, the nurse told the Brighton Argus last week: ‘I left my workplace in a cab. I was wearing a medical mask with a filter. But the driver wasn’t wearing a mask. I was surprised – I’d just been in contact with someone who may have coronavirus.

‘When I got home, my family had packed and gone. I’ve got kids, and they were understandably upset they had to leave. They didn’t understand.

‘The place was empty. I thought: “Right, what do I do now?’

‘I didn’t have any food in the house. I had to order a takeaway. It sounds ridiculous but I got fish and chips and asked the delivery person to leave it on the doorstep.

‘Now, I’m waiting for a Tesco delivery. I’m going to ask them to leave it outside. I don’t want to put signs outside my house saying I’m in isolation, but I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do.’

Professor John Edmunds, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the government has been working to a projection that as many as 33million people in the UK – half of the population – could become infected with the virus, The Times reported.