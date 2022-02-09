Brits who have had Covid feel ‘invincible,’ believing they won’t catch it again, according to a study.

According to a study, people who have had Covid feel ‘invincible,’ believing they will never get it again.

According to a study, Britons who have had Covid feel ‘invincible’ because they don’t believe they will get it again.

According to a poll of 2,000 adults who had the virus, 54% felt a new lease on life once they were fully recovered.

While three out of ten people said their feelings about certain rules had changed, 13% said they were happy to go to crowded places without feeling anxious.

Two-thirds are less concerned about wearing masks in public, and 63% are less concerned about hand washing.

A further 45% say that getting vaccinated has made them feel less vulnerable.

“There is a sense of freedom once you’ve had the virus,” a spokesperson for Medicspot, a government-recognized Covid test provider, said.

“People can develop the mindset that catching it once means you won’t get it again.”

“As we become less concerned and more confident that it will not happen again, our feelings toward certain restrictions change.”

According to the study, four out of ten people know someone who is confident that they will not catch the virus again after they have already been exposed to it.

Despite only a quarter of respondents believing that once you’ve had Covid, you can’t get it or any variant of it again, 38% are unconcerned about testing positive again.

Due to the virus’s long lifespan, it was also discovered that 56% of people would be less concerned whether they had it or not.

According to the OnePoll study, a further 36% say they’re less worried about hearing if someone they know has caught it.

More than half of Covid survivors say it wasn’t as bad as they thought, but 13% say they had no idea what to expect.

Almost two-thirds of people have had common colds or flu since the pandemic, and 56% believe they have suffered more than usual because they haven’t had them in a long time.

Three out of ten adults have become less tolerant of the ever-changing restrictions, while more than half were more cautious going about their daily lives at the beginning of the pandemic than they are now, according to researchers.

“It’s important to remember that catching Covid doesn’t mean you won’t catch it again,” the Medicspot spokesperson continued.

“Depending on how mild or severe the illness was, the level of protection provided by natural immunity may vary.

“After you’ve recovered from an infection, getting a Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to provide additional protection to your…

