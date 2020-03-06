Brushing your teeth THREE times a day could ward off diabetes as study finds 14% lower risk

People who brush their teeth three times a day or more are less likely to develop diabetes, research suggests.

A study looked at the oral hygiene of almost 190,000 people from South Korea between 2003 and 2006.

After an average follow-up time of 10 years, 16 per cent had developed diabetes. A similar number had suffered gum disease.

Those under the age of 51 who brushed their teeth more than the recommended twice a day had a 14 per cent lower risk of diabetes.

Researchers said inflammation plays a crucial role in the development of diabetes, a condition more than five million people will have the UK by 2025.

Gum disease has been linked to many health complications, including stroke and heart disease. But the reasons are not so clear.

The study, led by Dr Tae-Jin Song of Seoul Hospital and Ewha Womans University College of Medicine, was published in the journal Diabetologia.

The participants were part of the National Health Insurance System-Health Screening Cohort (NHIS-HEALS) in Korea, and had self reported how much they brushed their teeth. Their past medical history and oral hygiene indicators were in the database.

One in six (17.5 per cent) were found to have periodontal disease – inflammed gums that precedes gum disease – which is caused by infrequent brushing.

After an average follow-up time of 10 years, those with periodontal disease were nine per cent more likely to have developed diabetes.

And people who had at least 15 missing teeth were 21 per cent more likely, the authors found after taking other various factors into account.

But it was also found that people who brushed their teeth three times a day or more were eight per cent less likely to have developed diabetes.

When the researchers examined the differences between age groups they found that people aged 51 and younger were less likely to develop diabetes the more they brushed.

Brushing teeth three times a day was linked to a reduced risk of developing diabetes by 14 per cent, while those who brushed twice times a day had a 10 per cent lower risk.

Among those age 52 and older there was no difference in diabetes risk among those who brushed once or twice a day.

But those who brushed three times a day had a seven per cent reduced risk.

There were also differences between men and women, with stronger links between increasing brushing and reduced diabetes risk in women.

The authors say that that while this study does not reveal the exact mechanism connecting oral hygiene to development of diabetes, tooth decay, especially as it worsens, can contribute to chronic and systemic inflammation.

This may increase the production and circulation of inflammatory biomarkers, which as previous studies have shown are linked to insulin resistance and development of diabetes.

The authors wrote that, ‘the presence of periodontal disease and an increased number of missing teeth may be augmenting factors for the occurrence of new-onset diabetes’.

They added: ‘Improving oral hygiene may be associated with a decreased risk of occurrence of new-onset diabetes.’

The study did not differentiate between type 1 and type 2 diabetes. However, there are no lifestyle changes you can make to lower your risk of type 1 diabetes, according to the NHS.

Type 2 diabetes is far more common than type 1. In the UK, around 90 per cent of all adults with diabetes have type 2, which can be the result of obesity and inactivity, as well as genetics.

Some 3.9million people are currently living with a diagnosis of diabetes in the UK. In 2018, 34.2million Americans, or 10 per cent of the population, had diabetes.