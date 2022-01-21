BT is helping businesses and local governments adapt to a digital future by connecting for good.

BT is assisting businesses and local governments in their transition to a digital future.

It’s time to embrace change and embrace digital transformation, because it can mean the difference between your company succeeding and failing.

BT is on a mission to digitise the UK, and businesses and the public sector in Glasgow have never needed to adapt to a changing world more.

BT has worked closely with health trusts, manufacturers, local authorities, and both large and small businesses in Glasgow and throughout Scotland to support them on their digital journeys and help them harness the power of 21st Century technology.

“Even before the Covid pandemic, digital technology was having a huge impact on our lives,” says Alan Lees, BT director for corporate and public sector in Scotland. “But the last two years have seen a monumental change, including virtual meetings, an increase in Artificial Intelligence (AI) processes, and a rise in contactless customer experiences.”

“At the same time, customer expectations have risen, particularly in terms of their digital interactions with businesses and access to services.”

Many people, for example, no longer carry cash when they shop and expect all businesses, including corner stores and barbers, to accept card or app payments.

“We’ve been assisting our clients and partners in introducing new technology and demonstrating how it can help them become more agile, efficient, and better positioned to seize new opportunities.”

BT is focusing on three key areas for local governments: driving inclusive growth in their communities, sustainability, and community health and wellbeing.

Councils and other organizations can achieve their goals with the help of the company’s digital infrastructure and technology.

BT is now looking to form more partnerships with local governments and businesses in order to expand its role as a key national enabler for the country.

In Scotland, the technology and telecoms firm already has a number of partnerships, including with emergency services, large corporations, and educational institutions.

Immersive learning environment

In Scotland, BT has been collaborating with educational institutions to create an immersive classroom experience powered by EE’s 5G network.

Students can use the technology to experience what it’s like to be in space, underwater, or on a First World War battlefield.

The 360-degree room produces a digital projection that utilizes all of the available space.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.