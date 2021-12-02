Bubble tea, a popular new social media sugary drink with more calories than a Big Mac, is a popular new social media sugary drink.

Bubble tea, a popular new social media sugary drink, has more calories than a Big Mac.

HEALTH experts are warning about a sugary drink that is becoming increasingly popular among children and contains more calories than a Big Mac.

Bubble tea is a trendy beverage that combines tea, milk, and chewy tapioca balls.

It’s available in a variety of flavors and colors, making it a popular choice for TikTok and Instagram videos.

Despite this, a single cup of it can contain up to 800 calories, which is the equivalent of 50 sugar cubes and far more than a Big Mac’s 550 calories.

Tea is frequently promoted as an “everyday purchase,” according to Aisling Pigott of the British Dietetic Association, due to the perception that tea is healthy.

“It’s aimed at pre-teens who see a fun, tasty drink with bright, fashionable colors,” she explained.

“As a result, we have a toxic mix of ‘Instagrammability’ and young people with disposable income.”

“This isn’t to say that people shouldn’t occasionally indulge in unhealthy foods.

Normalizing high-calorie, low-nutrient-dense foods, on the other hand, is risky.”

Taiwanese bubble tea has been popular for decades.

The first shop in the UK to sell it opened ten years ago, and there are now nearly 250.

The Bullring in Birmingham alone has four.

Google searches for the drink were ten times higher this year than in 2016.

And videos with the (hashtag)BubbleTea hashtag on TikTok have nearly three billion views.

