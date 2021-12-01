Burger King UK has started the countdown to Christmas with a 12-day sale.

Burger King UK is kicking off the Christmas season with a 12-day sale.

Starting today, you can get a flame-grilled Whopper for just £1.

The return of ’12 Days of Whopper,’ 12 magical days of deals exclusive to the Burger King app beginning December 1st, has arrived early for Burger King fans.

A very special Whopper Wednesday is inviting the nation to get into the festive spirit and kicking off the 12 days of Christmas savings.

Customers can get a flame-grilled Whopper for £1, saving them £3.99.

There’s’something for every burger lover to enjoy in the lead up to Christmas,’ with a variety of fan favorites available, including the newly launched Gourmet Kings range and the vegan certified Vegan Royale.

The following are the offers for the first five days:

These limited-time offers are only available to registered Burger King customers through the Burger King app, so if you want to participate, you’ll need to download the app.

The app is available for download on Google Play and App Store.

The 12 Days of Christmas includes only in-app offers from the 1st to the 12th of December.

