By rowing back on support, Nadhim Zahawi cuts his quarantine time in half, from seven to five days.

The government has been urged to reduce the isolation period even more in order to help alleviate the staffing crisis in key industries like the NHS and schools.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, has backtracked on his support for reducing the Covid self-isolation period from seven to five days.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the former vaccines minister became the first Government minister to publicly support the change in the isolation period, calling it “more helpful.”

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said they want to review it, so we’ll stick to seven days,” he explained. “However, if they review it and say they’ll reduce it to five days, that’s even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”

When questioned on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday program, Mr Zahawi appeared to backtrack, warning of the dangers of shortening the isolation period by two more days.

“We have to be careful about moving because we might end up with a perverse incentive where people come out of isolation too soon,” he said.

“What you don’t want is to create a negative outcome by higher levels of infection,” the Education Minister added.

Mr Zahawi, on the other hand, stated that in some circumstances, he would support reducing the isolation period to five days.

“If the evidence is there and you are asymptomatic, vaccinated, and boosted, and you have two consecutive days of negative lateral flow tests, they [the UKHSA]said they will keep it under review,” she said.

When asked if he wanted the change to happen as soon as possible, he replied, “Of course, I would always defer to scientific advice on this.”

“It would certainly help alleviate some of the pressures on schools, the critical workforce, and others, but I would absolutely rely on expert advice on whether we should go from seven to five days.”

In England, the government recently reduced the Covid self-isolation period from ten to seven days if two negative tests are recorded.

People who have been infected with the virus can now come out of quarantine.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy