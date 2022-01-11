By the end of January, Glasgow is expected to be blanketed in snow and experience sub-zero temperatures.

Following a period of mild temperatures, a long-range weather forecast has revealed that the cold weather will soon return to Glasgow, with snow expected later this month.

Glasgow is expected to get snow later this month, with temperatures dropping to below freezing.

Starting on January 24, the city will experience “snow and rain,” according to AccuWeather, with lows of 0 degrees Celsius.

The next four days are also expected to be snowy, with temperatures hovering around 0 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE – Food products containing salmonella are being recalled by Tesco, Lidl, Asda, and others.

On January 28, temperatures are expected to rise slightly before dropping again.

According to AccuWeather, the month will come to a close on January 30 with snow and rain, followed by freezing temperatures on January 31.

The cold weather is expected to last into early February, with “snow and rain at times” forecast for the month’s first day.

However, Glasgow will experience some pleasant weather before then.

The temperature will remain just below 10 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week, according to BBC Weather.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be some sunny spells, but by the weekend, the city will be blanketed in “thick cloud.”