BYOB means bring your own bottle, as explained by a Downing Street aide in an email to Boris Johnson’s No 10 garden drinks email.

ITV News obtained an email allegedly inviting over 100 people to a’socially distanced drinks’ event on May 20, 2020, at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson is accused of attending a “bring your own bottle” party in the garden of 10 Downing Street in May 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

ITV News obtained an email purporting to invite over 100 people to “socially distant drinks” on May 20, 2020.

People were only permitted to meet one person from another household outside at the time.

Martin Reynolds, Prime Minister David Cameron’s principal private secretary, sent the email.

According to reports, it says:

“Good morning, everyone!”

“After such a hectic period, we thought it would be nice to take advantage of the beautiful weather and enjoy some socially distant drinks in the No10 garden this evening.”

“Please join us starting at 6 p.m., and please bring your own alcohol!”

“Bring your own booze” or “bring your own bottle” is what BYOB stands for.

It’s often included with invitations to parties where alcohol isn’t provided, to encourage guests to bring their own drinks if they wish.

Given that No 10 has tried to pass off previous accusations of lockdown gatherings as work meetings, the mention of booze is particularly damning.

Hours before the party, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden gave a press conference, reminding people to only meet in pairs.

“You can meet one person outside of your home in a public place as long as you stay two meters apart,” he said.

Around 40 staff members, on the other hand, are said to have attended the Downing Street party, where they ate picnic food and drank alcoholic beverages.

Both the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie are said to have been present.

When asked if he attended a party in May 2020, Mr Johnson simply replied, “As you know, Sue Gray is conducting a proper investigation.”

Ms Gray is in charge of the investigation into multiple parties and gatherings at Downing Street during the lockdown.

No guidelines were broken, according to the Prime Minister.

In response to accusations of a Christmas party, he told MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions on December 1 that “all guidance was followed completely in No 10.”

“I have been,” he said at PMQs the following week.

