Cadbury employs ingenious packaging technology to prevent you from devouring the entire chocolate bar.

Cadbury uses clever packaging technology to prevent you from eating the entire chocolate bar.

Cadbury’s Duo chocolate range will get new packaging in the near future.

When you think of mindfulness, food isn’t typically the first thing that comes to mind.

On Instagram, the mindfulness hashtag has over 32 million posts, the majority of which are inspirational quotes to boost positivity.

It may seem strange for a confectionery behemoth to make wellness a part of its strategy, but Cadbury has done just that.

Cadbury is jumping on the wellness bandwagon by persuading chocoholics to eat only a portion of their chocolate.

Cadbury’s chocolate chiefs are advising chocolate fans to eat only half of a bar and save the rest for later, according to the Daily Mail.

New resealable packaging is expected to encourage healthier snacking and a more mindful approach to chocolate consumption.

The’memory tech solution’ will be available in Cadbury’s twin-bar Duo range.

This means Dairy Milk, Wispa, Wispa Gold, Double Decker, and Boost fans will be able to twist and seal their half-eaten chocolate bar to save it for later.

Cadbury’s goal is to encourage consumers to make healthier lifestyle choices through mindful snacking, which will help them balance their calorie intake.

The seal will not affect the texture or flavor of the chocolate, according to parent company Mondelez International.

The price or size of the 80p range, which ranges from 47.4g to 74.6g depending on the bar, will not change.

“We want Cadbury fans to be able to snack in a more mindful way, and we’re excited to see what they think of this new product,” said brand manager Kelly Lawrence.

“Duos twist and seal are a great option for when you want to enjoy a sweet treat and then quickly reseal and save the rest of the product for later.”

Alternatively, if you’re feeling particularly generous, share with friends and family.”

