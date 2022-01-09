Cadbury has concealed Creme Eggs worth up to £10,000 in stores.

Until the foil shell of the confectionery is removed, buyers will have no idea they’ve struck gold.

As the new year begins, Creme Eggs have resurfaced in stores, and some of them could net chocolate fans up to £10,000.

Cadbury has hidden 146 eggs in UK stores, each half white and half milk chocolate, with varying cash prizes.

They appear to be just like any other Creme Egg when wrapped, and buyers are unaware that they have struck gold until they remove the confectionery’s foil shell.

Winners are also not permitted to eat their half-and-half egg; anyone who takes a bite out of, or completely consumes, their prize may be disqualified.

According to the Mirror, there are only six £10,000 eggs hidden in an Asda, Co-op, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and an independent retailer.

Three £5,000 eggs are available in Waitrose, One Stop, and Booker stores, while four £1,000 eggs are available in Iceland and Booths stores.

There are also 12 £500 eggs hidden around the country, two of which are in Poundland stores, with the rest of the prizes being £50.

Cadbury produced a Creme Egg covered in edible gold dust for its ‘Golden Goobilee’ in 2021 to commemorate the range’s 50th anniversary, with prizes worth up to £5,000.

“When we celebrated our Golden Goobilee last year, we were absolutely blown away by the response to our golden eggs,” said Lyndsey Homer, Cadbury Creme Egg brand manager. “This year, we wanted to continue that buzz in true Creme Egg fashion.”

“In order to collect their prize, we’ve flipped our iconic ‘How Do You Eat Yours?’ tagline on its head, challenging our fans to resist the temptation of the nation’s favorite gooey chocolate egg.”

“On top of that, we’ve doubled the potential prize pool, and our team has gone to the trouble of hand-dipping these absolutely delicious half white and half milk chocolate Creme Eggs.”

The deadline to find one of the rare eggs is March 17, 2022.

By June 17, 2022, you must claim your prize.

The number printed on the tin foil wrapping of the winning egg must be called by the winners.

