California woman tells of husband diagnosed with coronavirus just a day after they were evacuated

A California woman evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan claims her husband has tested positive for coronavirus since returning to the US.

Jeri Seratti-Goldman and her husband, Carl Goldman, of Santa Clarita, were transferred to Nebraska with other ‘high-risk’ passengers after he reportedly developed a high fever while on an evacuation flight to the States.

Carl underwent a swab test after arrival and was diagnosed with coronavirus, Jeri claims.

Earlier this week, health officials reported that a passenger had been transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, one of just three such facilities in the nation, deemed qualified to handle patients of the Ebola outbreak.

Little was revealed about the patient in the biocontainment unit, except that he or she had developed fever and lightheadedness, and has an underlying condition

Jeri says that the patient in a ‘special care unit’ is her husband, who was placed there because he was unable to walk when the plane landed and suffers from a rare autoimmune disorder.

The Goldmans were on the cruise through Southeast Asia with friends of theirs – another couple – and the trip was meant to be both a 60th birthday present and a Christmas gift for Jeri.

But the dream vacation turned into a nightmare when the captain announced that a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong came down with the coronavirus four days after leaving.

The ship sailed to a port in Yokohama, Japan, on February 5 where it dropped anchor and the passengers were all placed under quarantine for 14 days.

Carl and Jeri, owners of KHTS radio station, shared their ordeal on a blog on the station’s website and in a series of Facebook Live videos.

The two were trapped in their hotel room for 12 days and were not allowed to even enter the hallway, which drove them crazy.

‘I think the reason I haven’t killed my husband yet is because our friends are here,’ Jeri said jokingly during one video.

She says she and her husband were both tested on the cruise ship before being evacuated but never heard back about their results.

‘[We assumed] no news was good news,’ Jeri said in another Facebook video.

Twelve days in, the couple learned they would be on one of two flights back to the US for an additional 14-day quarantine.

Then, on the flight to Travis Air Force Base in California, Jeri says her husband developed a fever.

He was placed into the isolated section of the plane along with the 14 other Americans that had been diagnosed with the illness.

‘Mid-flight, Carl got a fever, a very high fever, and they isolated him immediately,’ she told KETV.

Because of this, the couple was deemed ‘high-risk’ and they, along with 11 others from the other two evacuation flights, were flown to Eppley Airfield in Nebraska.

By the time they arrived, Jeri said her husband wasn’t able to walk, which she says officials believe is due to his rare autoimmune disorder.

Carl has Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system.

This causes parts of the body – or in some cases the whole body – to be paralyzed.

‘Because of his Guillain-Barré…he was barely able to walk,’ she said. ‘They think it’s the Guillain-Barré that’s making the symptoms worse. So we’re all being tested.’

After reportedly being diagnosed with the deadly virus, he was taken to a special biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medical Center.

‘I think I’m just a little out of sorts being away from my husband, and then also not having any belongings,’ Jeri told KETV.

‘I’d love to just take a shower, it’s been two days, or just wash my hair but I don’t have any basic necessities to do that.’

She says her test results have come back negative but she is still in another week of the hospital where she will be isolated for close to two weeks.

Jeri says she is not allowed to see Carl so they communicate with each other over social media.

‘He’s been sleeping a lot, but when he wakes up, he Facebooks me, so that’s a nice way to communicate,’ she said.

More than 73,000 people have now been infected with the virus worldwide, while more than 1,800 people have died from it.

In the US, 15 cases have been confirmed 15 cases within the country and, separately, one American citizen died in China.